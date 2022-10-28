ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Authorities: Suspect in abortion clinic fire died in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and of firing shots later at a federal courthouse died months ago, officials announced Monday in disclosing both the man's death and the allegations. Federal court documents indicate that the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says

A former chief of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office accused of using the agency’s drug fund and a county credit card as a piggy bank and on-duty subordinates as a private construction crew is no longer mentally competent enough to stand trial, his attorney says. Attorney Robert Kurtz says in a recent motion that David […] The post Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
NEW: Triple nightclub shooting caused by fight over drink

A recent shooting in a nightclub parking lot that killed one man and sent two other people to area hospitals was triggered by a dispute over a drink. The suspect, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, 24, of Loudon, was taken into custody on Friday and later made incriminating statements to investigators from the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, court records show.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

KNOXVILLE, TN
Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween

MORGAN COUNTY, TN
THP searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, TN
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust

MORGAN COUNTY, TN
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Police Department officials provided an update on the investigation of the deadly Alcoa Highway shooting that occurred on Oct. 16. On Friday, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was apprehended in Loudon County by KPD Violent Crime Unit and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies....
KNOXVILLE, TN

