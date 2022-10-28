A former chief of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office accused of using the agency’s drug fund and a county credit card as a piggy bank and on-duty subordinates as a private construction crew is no longer mentally competent enough to stand trial, his attorney says. Attorney Robert Kurtz says in a recent motion that David […] The post Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO