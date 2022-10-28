Read full article on original website
Court paperwork reveals Knoxville Planned Parenthood arson, shooting suspect
An arrest has been made in a series of attacks on the Planned Parenthood building in Knoxville.
Former Sevier County clerk sentenced for 2021 conspiracy charge
One of the two clerks who plead guilty to providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash has been sentenced.
Authorities: Suspect in abortion clinic fire died in August
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and of firing shots later at a federal courthouse died months ago, officials announced Monday in disclosing both the man's death and the allegations. Federal court documents indicate that the...
Planned Parenthood: Deceased man believed to be responsible for 2021 health center arson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi said a man who died while in jail custody earlier this year is believed to be responsible for a series of attacks against its Knoxville health center in 2021, including an arson that happened last New Year's Eve. Ashley...
Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says
A former chief of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office accused of using the agency’s drug fund and a county credit card as a piggy bank and on-duty subordinates as a private construction crew is no longer mentally competent enough to stand trial, his attorney says. Attorney Robert Kurtz says in a recent motion that David […] The post Indicted former Knox County Sheriff’s chief no longer mentally competent for trial, lawyer says appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NEW: Triple nightclub shooting caused by fight over drink
A recent shooting in a nightclub parking lot that killed one man and sent two other people to area hospitals was triggered by a dispute over a drink. The suspect, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, 24, of Loudon, was taken into custody on Friday and later made incriminating statements to investigators from the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, court records show.
TBI investigating Masonic Lodge fire, leading member says he received an anti-Mason letter prior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they are looking into what they are calling a possible arson case after a fire broke out at the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge and Mountain View United Methodist Church Sunday morning in Speedwell. No one died or was...
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
Anderson County traffic stop leads to shootout between officers, suspect
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Anderson County after an attempted traffic stop resulted in an exchange of gunfire Sunday night.
Morgan County officials arrest 48 in drug bust ahead of Halloween
Retired Dr. Ray Pais, will be honored at the B.J. Price Dream Maker Award Dinner for his service to the East Tennessee community. Tennessee fans were greeted at Neyland Stadium by a creepy remix of Rocky Top Saturday. Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies. Updated: 5...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
THP searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect in Monroe County
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living his best life after being showered with support and gifts following a cancer diagnosis. Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting. Updated: 7 hours...
Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Anderson County
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Five women get life-changing help thanks to a Knoxville non-profit. Updated: 11 hours ago. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. Coach Josh...
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
Tennessee Football: Every school record broken in 2022 so far
Ahead of the showdown with top-ranked Georgia, a look back at the records broken so far by the Vols.
Loudon man charged in connection with El Pulpo Loco shooting
A man is facing charges in relation to the El Pulpo Loco shooting that took place earlier this month according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Early Tennessee Volunteers pledges celebrate making 'good choice' in recruitment
The Tennessee Volunteers football program is tied for No. 2 in the Associated Press poll and has the nation's No. 12 recruiting class. After going 7-6 last season with a 4-4 record in the SEC, few would've guessed they would be in this position. But Tennessee did have early believers, ...
Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust
United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Knoxville Police Department officials provided an update on the investigation of the deadly Alcoa Highway shooting that occurred on Oct. 16. On Friday, Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, age 24, was apprehended in Loudon County by KPD Violent Crime Unit and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies....
Kirby Smart and former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt agree on priority to slowing Vols’ offense
JACKSONVILLE — The Georgia-Tennessee football game will be broken down 100 different ways before the marquee matchup kicks off next Saturday. The undefeated Bulldogs (8-0) and Vols (8-0) are the nation’s top two offenses, and their longstanding border state rivalry only adds to the buildup for the 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS) game at Sanford Stadium.
