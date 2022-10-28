By the Numbers: Oklahoma Sooners at Iowa State Cyclones

This Saturday’s matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Iowa State Cyclones is a tale of two teams.

Oklahoma boasts one of the best offenses in the country while the Cyclones’ strength is their stingy defense. The Sooners have struggled on defense in 2022, while it’s Iowa State’s offense that has had the harder time up in Ames.

The Sooners come into the game as slight favorites on the road after erupting for 52 points against Kansas. Before the bye, Iowa State suffered their fourth-straight loss and their fourth loss in a one-score game.

When Dillon Gabriel has played a full game for the Sooners they’ve scored more than 30 points each time.

The Baylor Bears are the only team to score more than 30 in a game this season against Iowa State. Texas scored 24 in the Cyclones’ week seven loss. No other teams have scored more than 20 against Iowa State this season.

Here’s a look at how the two sides stack up in this week’s By the Numbers.

Total Offense

Oklahoma: 471.9 yards per game (23rd)

Iowa State: 369.6 yards per game (88th

Edge: Sooners

Passing Offense

Oklahoma: 249.3 (60th)

Dillon Gabriel: 269.67 passing yards per game

Iowa State: 267.9 (40th)

Hunter Dekkers: 263.2 yards per game.

Edge: Push

The passing yards per game numbers are skewed as the Sooners didn’t really attempt to throw the ball after Dillon Gabriel went down against TCU or in the Red River Showdown against Texas.

Rushing Offense

Oklahoma: 222.6 (14th)

Iowa State: 101.7 (118th)

Edge: Sooners

Scoring Offense

Oklahoma: 33.9 points per game (36th)

Iowa State: 22.9 (103rd)

Edge: Sooners

PFF Offense Rank

Oklahoma: 20th

Iowa State: 74th

Edge: Sooners

Total Defense

Oklahoma: 447.1 (116th)

Iowa State: 289.7 (9th)

Edge: Cyclones

Pass Defense

Oklahoma: 239.7 (85th)

Iowa State: 184.4 (16th)

Edge: Cyclones

Run Defense

Oklahoma: 207.4 yards per game (121st)

Iowa State: 105.3 yards per game (15th)

Edge: Cyclones

Scoring Defense

Oklahoma: 31 ppg (101st)

Iowa State: 15.14 ppg (6th)

Edge: Cyclones

PFF Defense Rank

Oklahoma: 101

Iowa State: 52

Edge: Cyclones

Sacks

Oklahoma: 2.14 (58th)

Iowa State: 1.57 (105th)

Edge: Oklahoma

Third Down Defense

Oklahoma: 44.8% (112th)

Iowa State: 31% (21st)

Edge: Cyclones

Turnover Differential

Oklahoma: 0.14

Iowa State: -0.14

Edge: Push

List

List

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.