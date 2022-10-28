By the Numbers: Oklahoma Sooners at Iowa State Cyclones
This Saturday’s matchup between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Iowa State Cyclones is a tale of two teams.
Oklahoma boasts one of the best offenses in the country while the Cyclones’ strength is their stingy defense. The Sooners have struggled on defense in 2022, while it’s Iowa State’s offense that has had the harder time up in Ames.
The Sooners come into the game as slight favorites on the road after erupting for 52 points against Kansas. Before the bye, Iowa State suffered their fourth-straight loss and their fourth loss in a one-score game.
When Dillon Gabriel has played a full game for the Sooners they’ve scored more than 30 points each time.
The Baylor Bears are the only team to score more than 30 in a game this season against Iowa State. Texas scored 24 in the Cyclones’ week seven loss. No other teams have scored more than 20 against Iowa State this season.
Here’s a look at how the two sides stack up in this week’s By the Numbers.
Total Offense
Oklahoma: 471.9 yards per game (23rd)
Iowa State: 369.6 yards per game (88th
Edge: Sooners
Passing Offense
Oklahoma: 249.3 (60th)
Dillon Gabriel: 269.67 passing yards per game
Iowa State: 267.9 (40th)
Hunter Dekkers: 263.2 yards per game.
Edge: Push
The passing yards per game numbers are skewed as the Sooners didn’t really attempt to throw the ball after Dillon Gabriel went down against TCU or in the Red River Showdown against Texas.
Rushing Offense
Oklahoma: 222.6 (14th)
Iowa State: 101.7 (118th)
Edge: Sooners
Scoring Offense
Oklahoma: 33.9 points per game (36th)
Iowa State: 22.9 (103rd)
Edge: Sooners
PFF Offense Rank
Oklahoma: 20th
Iowa State: 74th
Edge: Sooners
Total Defense
Oklahoma: 447.1 (116th)
Iowa State: 289.7 (9th)
Edge: Cyclones
Pass Defense
Oklahoma: 239.7 (85th)
Iowa State: 184.4 (16th)
Edge: Cyclones
Run Defense
Oklahoma: 207.4 yards per game (121st)
Iowa State: 105.3 yards per game (15th)
Edge: Cyclones
Scoring Defense
Oklahoma: 31 ppg (101st)
Iowa State: 15.14 ppg (6th)
Edge: Cyclones
PFF Defense Rank
Oklahoma: 101
Iowa State: 52
Edge: Cyclones
Sacks
Oklahoma: 2.14 (58th)
Iowa State: 1.57 (105th)
Edge: Oklahoma
Third Down Defense
Oklahoma: 44.8% (112th)
Iowa State: 31% (21st)
Edge: Cyclones
Turnover Differential
Oklahoma: 0.14
Iowa State: -0.14
Edge: Push
