jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 28, 2022
Ashley Wright, 24, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tatyanna James, 23, Blountstown, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Louis Turner, 33, Marianna, Florida: Driving without a valid license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Davis, 45, Cottondale, Florida: Awaiting transport...
wtvy.com
One killed, eight injured in Tallahassee Shooting
One killed, eight injured in Tallahassee Shooting
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
wtvy.com
Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting
Viewer submitted video of Tallahassee Shooting
wtvy.com
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman
Police say racial slur led to murder of Dothan businessman

Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradited to Jackson County, Florida on a later date.
WJHG-TV
One killed, two injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a traffic crash north of DeFuniak Springs in Walton County Friday night. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report around 8 p.m., a car with a driver and passenger was traveling east on C.R. 192, and was about to make a left turn onto S.R. 83.
wtvy.com
Yard man accused of killing 91-year-old Dothan woman faces trial this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. They found a sickening crime scene—the bludgeoned body of 91-year-old Mable Fowler. Her caretaker had gone to check on Fowler, who neither had...
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Rape charges in the alleged attack on a woman at her home. Adrian Jett, 40, was taken arrested on Sunday, when the alleged sexual assault occurred. Due to the sensitivity of the case, limited information has been released by Dothan police. However,...
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
WJHG-TV
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
Investigation continues following shooting on West Pensacola Street
The investigation continues following Saturday evening's shooting on West Pensacola Street. So far, one victim has been pronounced dead and eight are injured.
WJHG-TV
Former Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy and County Commissioner Jerry Girvin dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A longtime public figure in Bay County has passed away. Jerry Girvin served at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years in a number of capacities. He was the public information officer and had a weekly segment on WJHG. Later he would serve...
WEAR
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following vehicle crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A vehicle crash in Walton County left an 18-year-old dead and two others in serious condition Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. on State Road 83 and County Road 192. Troopers say a silver sedan was attempting to make...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County Sheriff Arrests Clyde Donald Taylor II, 11-Time Convicted Felon, for ‘Felon in Possession of a Firearm’ on October 25, 2022
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, around 9:00 P.M., deputies responded to reports of an armed subject on Reddoch Road in Marianna. When deputies arrived on scene, they quickly located the suspect, Clyde Donald Taylor II, inside a vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, a probable cause search of Taylor’s vehicle...
At least one person dead, others hurt in Tallahassee shooting incident
One man is dead and multiple other people are hurt following what the Tallahassee Police Department is calling shooting incidents.
wtvy.com
Ozark City Schools delay buses
Ozark City Schools delay buses

Douglas is expected to make a court appearance in Montana before being extradiated to Jackson County, Florida on a later date.
Panama City police searching for missing man
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for a 69-year-old man with dementia and other medical issues. “Officers were called to Gulf Coast Medical Center Thursday evening regarding a patient that had walked away from the facility prior to receiving medical care,” officers wrote in a news release. “Upon investigation, officers learned […]
WJHG-TV
Jury reaches verdict in Dan Belc trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife in 2018. Dan Belc was being charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual battery and aggravated assault. Belc was found guilty of first degree murder, which carries a mandatory...
wtvy.com
JCSO files appeal to Governor’s Office after being denied requested funding from County Commission
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield filed an appeal to the Governor’s Office after he was denied a chunk of his proposed budget. “I’ve always said a reactive sheriff’s office is down here, and to be proactive, it’s a little bit higher,” Edenfield said. “The citizens of Jackson County deserve a proactive Sheriff’s Office.”
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
