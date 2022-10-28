ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Richland, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash

NEAR RICHLAND – Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

One person killed in Sunday morning house fire near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - One person was killed in a Sunday morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded just after 8 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the Harvest Manor mobile home park on Airway Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a manufactured home fully-involved in flames.
MOSES LAKE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

One dead, four injured in head-on collision

WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
WALLA WALLA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision

KENNEWICK, Wash. – At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious

Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Person found dead in Moses Lake mobile home fire

MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire at a residence in a mobile home park in Moses Lake Sunday morning. Grant County Sheriff's officials say a fire broke out at a home on Airway Drive in the Harvest Manor mobile home park shortly before 8 a.m. Authorities...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

20-year-old man killed in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was killed in Moses Lake early Sunday morning. The Moses Lake Police Department responded to shots at a home near Road H NE in Moses Lake at around 6 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene....
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Multiple cars hit by bullets after Saturday morning shooting

Kennewick police officers were called to the 1500 block of south Olympia street after several people called to report gunshots. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning officers immediately began to canvas the area and were able to locate a crime scene. Officers found several vehicles hit by bullets and collected. other...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Man found dead inside vehicle; homicide investigation underway

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after police said they found one man dead inside a vehicle in Kennewick. At about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W 5th Ave for reports of shots fired. Once on...
KENNEWICK, WA
Big Country News

Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington

A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Pasco Fire Department held open house in Pasco

Pasco, Wash. – The Pasco Fire Department station 48 held a day of demonstrations and gave away some free swag and food. Ben Shearer the Pasco Fire public information officer says this event helps the fire department educate and connect with the community. Shearer says ” So as we...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

First responders at reported gunshot victim near Shari’s

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police officers responded to a gunshot victim call at the parking lot near Shari’s on Columbia Center Blvd. Friday night around 6 p.m. Chief Chad Michael tells us that the Kennewick Fire Department responded to assist with medical. For your safety, avoid the area...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Shooting near Home Depot in Moses Lake injures one

MOSES LAKE - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after they were shot near the Home Depot store in the Moses Lake on Thursday night. Police say the victim was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. The report about the shooting came in at around 9 p.m. The gunman reportedly remains at large. We'll have more about the shooting as the investigation yields more information.
MOSES LAKE, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Fire District Crews Put Out Brush Fire

The Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to brush fire on Echols Road off of Minnehaha Road on Thursday morning. Upon arrival crews came across a small brush fire that was originally a controlled burn. Crews quickly extended a handline from the brush truck and got the fire extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy