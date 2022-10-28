Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Two car crash leaves one person dead on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two car crash on I-90 leaves one person dead near Pasco. One car was headed westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 308 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes. The driver then hit another car. Everyone involved in the car accident was transported to...
1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities
Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
FOX 11 and 41
Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash
NEAR RICHLAND – Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
ifiberone.com
One person killed in Sunday morning house fire near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - One person was killed in a Sunday morning house fire near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded just after 8 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the Harvest Manor mobile home park on Airway Drive. Firefighters arrived to find a manufactured home fully-involved in flames.
elkhornmediagroup.com
One dead, four injured in head-on collision
WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
FOX 11 and 41
One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision
KENNEWICK, Wash. – At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious
Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Person found dead in Moses Lake mobile home fire
MOSES LAKE - One person is dead after a fire at a residence in a mobile home park in Moses Lake Sunday morning. Grant County Sheriff's officials say a fire broke out at a home on Airway Drive in the Harvest Manor mobile home park shortly before 8 a.m. Authorities...
20-year-old man killed in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was killed in Moses Lake early Sunday morning. The Moses Lake Police Department responded to shots at a home near Road H NE in Moses Lake at around 6 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene....
FOX 11 and 41
Multiple cars hit by bullets after Saturday morning shooting
Kennewick police officers were called to the 1500 block of south Olympia street after several people called to report gunshots. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning officers immediately began to canvas the area and were able to locate a crime scene. Officers found several vehicles hit by bullets and collected. other...
KIMA TV
Sunnyside officers involved in shooting, suspect left with non-life-threatening injuries
SUNNYSIDE -- Sunnyside officers responded to shots fired on the 2300 block of E Yakima Valley Highway around 4am Saturday morning. According to officials, the two responding officers located the suspect who was armed with a gun. They say the suspect shot at the officers several times, before they returned...
KEPR
Man found dead inside vehicle; homicide investigation underway
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after police said they found one man dead inside a vehicle in Kennewick. At about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the 1100 block of W 5th Ave for reports of shots fired. Once on...
Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington
A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
ifiberone.com
White supremacy group gathers on pedestrian bridge above I-90 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A group of white supremacists gathered on the pedestrian bridge above I-90 at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake Saturday morning. The event was confirmed by local law enforcement; no crimes were committed. Information about the individuals or organization behind the gathering isn't known, but banners with...
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: Sunnyside officers involved in shooting with suspect Saturday morning
UPDATE 3 P.M. 10/29 – Two Sunnyside police officers were involved in a shoot out with a suspect around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to the Commander of the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, Lt. Stace McKinley, two officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
FOX 11 and 41
Pasco Fire Department held open house in Pasco
Pasco, Wash. – The Pasco Fire Department station 48 held a day of demonstrations and gave away some free swag and food. Ben Shearer the Pasco Fire public information officer says this event helps the fire department educate and connect with the community. Shearer says ” So as we...
FOX 11 and 41
First responders at reported gunshot victim near Shari’s
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police officers responded to a gunshot victim call at the parking lot near Shari’s on Columbia Center Blvd. Friday night around 6 p.m. Chief Chad Michael tells us that the Kennewick Fire Department responded to assist with medical. For your safety, avoid the area...
Drunk driver in Eltopia blew double the legal limit for BAC
ELTOPIA, Wash. — Deputies knew that the driver of a grey sedan was seriously impaired when they swerved across the road in front of them on Thursday night, but they didn’t know just how drunk this person was until he was in custody. According to a social media post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were posted near the...
ifiberone.com
Shooting near Home Depot in Moses Lake injures one
MOSES LAKE - One person is recovering from a gunshot wound after they were shot near the Home Depot store in the Moses Lake on Thursday night. Police say the victim was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. The report about the shooting came in at around 9 p.m. The gunman reportedly remains at large. We'll have more about the shooting as the investigation yields more information.
northeastoregonnow.com
Fire District Crews Put Out Brush Fire
The Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to brush fire on Echols Road off of Minnehaha Road on Thursday morning. Upon arrival crews came across a small brush fire that was originally a controlled burn. Crews quickly extended a handline from the brush truck and got the fire extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 0