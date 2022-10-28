Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
theScore
Ducks' Zegras downs Leafs with OT snipe after Gibson's stellar stop
The Anaheim Ducks snapped their seven-game winless streak in spectacular fashion against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. With just under three minutes remaining in overtime, Ducks goaltender John Gibson denied Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner of the game-winner with an outstanding save to keep Anaheim's comeback hopes alive.
theScore
Kings use 3-goal 2nd period to down Maple Leafs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe and Viktor Arvidsson scored power-play goals in the second period of the Los Angeles Kings' 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Gabriel Vilardi also scored during the Kings' three-goal second period,...
theScore
Calder Trophy Rankings: 2 Senators make the cut
Though this is the second installment of theScore's 2022-23 Calder Trophy Rankings, it's the first time we've got some actual regular-season games to work with. Now that we've seen this crop of rookies in NHL action, three new faces make their debuts on this list. Meanwhile, one major name has been omitted from this go-round: Buffalo Sabres defenseman - and surefire Calder Trophy candidate - Owen Power.
theScore
Dvorak's 1st career hat trick lifts Canadiens past Blues
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty...
Nick Punto on reality of World Series rainouts: 'They're pooping in their pants'
World Series champion Nick Punto experienced a rainout and told the new Audacy Original Podcast “Baseball Isn’t Boring” about how a World Series rainout affects both teams, particularly the home team with family in town.
theScore
Siakam sets franchise record as Raptors rout Hawks
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 Monday night. “We weren’t ready to play and we got our (butt) kicked,” Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray said. Gary Trent...
theScore
76ers forfeit 2 picks for early FA discussions with Tucker, House
The NBA announced Monday that it's stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of their next two second-round draft picks for tampering violations. The ruling comes after the league's investigation into the timing of Philadelphia's free-agency discussions with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House. No wrongdoing was found in James Harden's decision to decline his $47-million option in favor of a two-year, $68.6-million contract.
theScore
Game 3 postponed by rain, World Series will resume Tuesday
Game 3 of the World Series on Monday between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed due to inclement weather, the league announced. The rained-out contest, which was set to be held at Citizens Bank Park, forced Major League Baseball to shift the remaining games by one day. Game 3 will be held Tuesday.
theScore
Falcons outlast Panthers in wild OT game, sit 1st in NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons are in control of the NFC South. The Falcons survived a wild overtime game against the Carolina Panthers to move to 4-4 on the season. Kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 41-yard field goal to seal the win and cement Atlanta's place atop the division. Carolina seemed set...
theScore
Kawhi out back-to-back vs. Pelicans, Rockets due to injury recovery
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss the team's back-to-back set Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans and Monday against the Houston Rockets due to injury recovery for his right knee, head coach Ty Lue said ahead of Sunday's contest. Lue added that Leonard didn't practice Saturday, according to...
theScore
Verlander explains flipping off Phillies fans: 'All in good fun'
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander gave the middle finger to Philadelphia Phillies fans on Monday and wanted to make sure they knew it was just for a laugh. A video captured Verlander flipping off Phillies fans from the Astros' team bus and then doing it again upon exiting the vehicle. In both cases, he was smiling, and Phillies fans could be heard laughing about the gesture.
theScore
Nets win rematch vs. Pacers to snap 4-game skid
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 34 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a much-needed 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn’s second win of the season (2-5). With two first quarter free throws, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list. He now has 25,754. And he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.
theScore
Nash bemoans Nets' 5th loss in first 6 games: 'It was a disaster'
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash didn't mince words after his team lost 125-116 to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, dropping Brooklyn to 1-5 on the season. "It was a disaster," Nash said when asked about Brooklyn's defensive performance, per YES Network. "How else do you say it? I didn't see the will, didn't see the desire or the connectivity necessary to get stops and get rebounds."
theScore
Bucks overcome Young's 42-point effort to remain lone undefeated team
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17...
