Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
Cincy Jungle

Pair of Bengals seen as potential trade targets, according to NFL insider

The NFL trade deadline has arrived. With some teams looking to make some big moves, the Cincinnati Bengals may have some backups that contending teams are interested in, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The two players mentioned by Breer are offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and safety/kickoff returner Brandon...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Cincy Jungle

Matchups to watch for in Bengals at Browns

The Halloween spirit is alive and well for the Cincinnati Bengals entering the midpoint of the season. While the trick is fielding a top offense without Ja’Marr Chase for the next month, the treat is knowing Chase’s injured hip won’t affect him in the long term, and he isn’t going on Injured Reserve.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns won’t disrupt Joe Burrow’s rhythm: Michael Niziolek

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tends to shine in big moments and Monday night will be a perfect opportunity to live up to that reputation. The Bengals head to Cleveland for a prime-time showdown against their biggest rival while looking to avoid an 0-3 start in the division. The offense will also be without Ja’Marr Chase, who will miss an extended period of time with a hip injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Cincy Jungle

Twitter reactions from discouraging loss at Cleveland

The Cincinnati Bengals came in as 3-point favorites and left with a 19-point loss. They didn’t score a single point until the final period despite a strong first few drives that just didn’t result in anything tangible. Cincinnati star quarterback Joe Burrow ended with 232 passing yards and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Holiday Homegating: Root for the Bengals on theme!

The calendar has somehow flown by in 2022, with the month of October coming to a close. And, this time of year brings about a number of fun holidays to bring people together—especially to watch some pigskin. While it wasn’t the greatest of starts for the Cincinnati Bengals this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals fall flat against Browns in 32-13 loss

The Cincinnati Bengals had a nightmare game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. The offense looked like it missed Ja’Marr Chase way more than it should have. Also, the Browns defensive line dominated the game, but here is how it went for the sadists who love punishment.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

One winner and many losers in Bengals’ rough 32-13 loss to Browns

Halloween night was certainly terrifying for the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ve fallen to 4-4 on the season and 0-3 in the AFC North after suffering a brutal fifth-straight loss to the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow suffered a plethora of hits, and Cincinnati’s playoff chances plummeted dramatically while Cleveland’s odds simultaneously were kept alive.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Browns first half

Happy Halloween from all of us here at Cincy Jungle!. The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns is about to get underway, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat!. Who Dey!!!
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Steelers Will Be Without Key Player vs. Eagles This Weekend

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing one of their top contributors on special teams this Sunday. Veteran kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to out due to a groin injury. Boswell, 31, didn't participate in Friday's practice. The Steelers initially listed him as questionable for Week 8. Pittsburgh doesn't have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles

So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Browns Inactives: Eli Apple, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. For the road team, here’s who is inactive. Coming into Week 8, the Bengals had already ruled out Ja’Marr Chase, Stanley Morgan and Josh Tupou due to injury, while Eli Apple was listed as doubtful to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals work out Dede Westbrook among other free agent WRs

Ja’Marr Chase will be out 4-6 week with a hip injury, and while he did avoid the injured reserve list, his absence for the next month is going to be felt. Tee Higgins will have to step up, and Mike Thomas will likely fill in for three wide receiver sets.
CINCINNATI, OH

