Bring On The Boo-Ze: 10 Spooky Cocktails You Need At Your Halloween Party
It’s Halloween weekend and we want to end the spooky season with a bang! (responsibly of course)
As we all know, themed parties are top-tier, and themed drinks are even better. So if you’re responsible for getting the party started we have you covered!
No matter the drink preference, we have a little something that everyone would enjoy. Below are a few of our favorite spooky drinks that will make sure your Halloween party is extra-lit.
Remember, to drink responsibly, and have a Happy Halloween!
What’s your favorite?
1. Spooky Dirty Shirley
@janellerohner
A SPOOKY DIRTY SHIRLEY is the perfect Halloween drink. #halloween #easyrecipe #cocktails #halloweendrinks♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song - PeriTune
2. Witches Brew Cocktail
@r0samim0sa
Happy Halloween Witches! #drinktok #cocktail #happyhalloween #witchyvibes #drinkrecipe #cocktailrecipe #vodka #spookyseason♬ Season of the Witch - Donovan
3. Halloween Party Punch
@drinkowithrico
Eyeball Halloween Party Punch! #drinkowithrico #halloween #partypunch #drink #cranberry #raspberry #vodka #juice #drinks #fyp♬ original sound - DrinkoWithRico
4. Halloween Mimosas
@byjamiemichelle
Halloween Mimosas! The perfect Halloween party idea champagne & grenadine! #halloweenpartyideas #halloweendrinks #drinkideas #partyideas #spookytreats #halloweendiy♬ Adams Family Theme Song - Halloween DJ's
5. Virgin Vampire’s Kiss Cocktail
@fancifuleats
Vampire’s Kiss Cocktail (non-alcoholic) #halloweencocktail #nonalcoholicdrink #soberoctober #halloweendrinks♬ Bloodletting (The Vampire Song) - Concrete Blonde
6. Hocus Pocus Cocktail
@blondeandbooozy
#hocuspocus #hocuspocus2 #hocuspocusmovie #spookytok #cocktails #drinktok #spookyszn #spooktober #witches #halloween #halloweenaesthetic #halloweenvibe #spookyvibes #fyp #halloweencountdown #halloweenparty #partyideas #drinkrecipe #halloween2022♬ original sound -
7. Frankenstein Drink
@joji_martinez4
Frankenstein #themunsters #frankenstein #spooktober #mixologytiktok #thrashedapple #themunstersfamily #spookyseason #halloweendrinks #frankensteinsmonster♬ The Munsters - TV Themes
8. Sanderson Sisters Sangria
@yellowbellykelly
Replying to @skimble08 5 days #halloween #fallvibes #halloweendrinks #fyp #fypage #hocuspocus2♬ original sound - Yellowbellykelly
9. Jello Shot Syringes
@allypb
Halloween cocktail night #halloween #halloweencocktails #themedparty #halloweendrinks♬ Monster Mash - Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers
10. Spooky Mango Tamarindo Vodka
@picakidz
Spooky Mango Tamarindo Vodka! #smirnofftamarindo #chamoy #mango #vodka #chamoy #halloweendrink #spookydrink #partyideas #drinkideas #scary #oct31♬ squidgame sickmix - Sickickmusic
