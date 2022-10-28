ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua

PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
PIQUA, OH
The Lima News

Movie to be filmed in Lima

LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!

Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
DAYTON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Miami County, OH

Situated in Western Ohio is Miami County, named after the Miami Indians to honor them. It was formerly a part of Montgomery County, and on January 16, 1807, the Ohio government certified the creation of Miami County. The small towns and villages provide an insight into the simple lives of...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

EXCLUSIVE: "Missing Erica Baker" podcast leads authorities to search local park

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews continued to search for the body of Erica Baker. The little girl from Kettering disappeared in 1999. Because of our podcast, Missing Erica Baker, we uncovered a new location that had never been searched until today. Our team was embedded with detectives and volunteers as they searched a local park.
KETTERING, OH
wktn.com

KHS Staff Member Under Investigation for Misconduct

A Kenton High School staff member is being investigated for off-duty misconduct. The allegations were brought to the attention of school officials, and they are being investigated by law enforcement. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the staff member has been placed on leave until further notice. Superintendent Chad...
KENTON, OH
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections

The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday elevated Allen County’s COVID-19 risk level to medium, during which people at higher risk for severe illness should take additional precautions like wearing a mask due to the prevalence of virus in the community. Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor

WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
WAPAKONETA, OH

