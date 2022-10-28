Read full article on original website
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
miamivalleytoday.com
El Tequila relocates to North County Road 25A, Piqua
PIQUA — El Tequila, owned by Gustavo and Ofelia Ramirez, recently relocated to the other side of Piqua. The restaurant moved from its location at 1274 E. Ash St. to a bigger location at 5795 N. County Road 25A. The couple’s decision to relocate came when the River Rock...
Illness forces closure of Miami County child care service Monday
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami County, OH
Situated in Western Ohio is Miami County, named after the Miami Indians to honor them. It was formerly a part of Montgomery County, and on January 16, 1807, the Ohio government certified the creation of Miami County. The small towns and villages provide an insight into the simple lives of...
dayton247now.com
EXCLUSIVE: "Missing Erica Baker" podcast leads authorities to search local park
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews continued to search for the body of Erica Baker. The little girl from Kettering disappeared in 1999. Because of our podcast, Missing Erica Baker, we uncovered a new location that had never been searched until today. Our team was embedded with detectives and volunteers as they searched a local park.
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
wktn.com
KHS Staff Member Under Investigation for Misconduct
A Kenton High School staff member is being investigated for off-duty misconduct. The allegations were brought to the attention of school officials, and they are being investigated by law enforcement. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the staff member has been placed on leave until further notice. Superintendent Chad...
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurant receives three critical violations in latest inspections
The Butler County General Health District inspected six Oxford-area restaurants in the last week. Paesano’s Pasta House, 308 S Campus Ave., received three critical and two non-critical violations Oct. 21. Two critical violations for cleaning prep surfaces and storing foods were corrected during inspection. The third critical violation was for unclean utensils.
countynewsonline.org
Real Estate & Personal Property Auction – Bradford – 11/12
When: Saturday, November 12th, 9AM (Live on Site) – Open Houses: October 30th 12-1PM and November 3rd 5-6:30 PM. What: Chevy truck, boats, Hobart meat grinder, lathe & shop tools, household, Real Estate (app. noon), shed.
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified
The remains of a woman found on a Colorado farm have been identified in a cold case spanning 34 years.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday elevated Allen County’s COVID-19 risk level to medium, during which people at higher risk for severe illness should take additional precautions like wearing a mask due to the prevalence of virus in the community. Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van...
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
Beavercreek asking public’s feedback on future road widening project
The city of Beavercreek’s Engineering Division is asking for the public’s feedback on a future road widening project along North Fairfield Road. The city will hold a public involvement meeting Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Beavercreek City Hall. At the meeting, residents...
Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor
WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
$50,000 worth of damage done to building, contents in Tipp City fire
TIPP CITY — Roughly $50,000 worth of damage was done to a building and its contents after a fire in Tipp City on Sunday. >>Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium. Fire crews were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. to the 800 block of...
