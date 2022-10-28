Read full article on original website
The world's largest jet engine maker confirms it won't develop supersonic engines for Boom, leaving the startup with few options
Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt told Insider that if manufacturers won't build a supersonic engine for Boom, the company may have to create its own.
TechCrunch
Arnica raises $7M to improve software supply chain security
The round was led by Joule Ventures and First Rays Venture Partners. A number of angel investors, including Avi Shua (co-founder & CEO of Orca Security), Dror Davidoff (co-founder & CEO of Aqua Security) and Baruch Sadogursky (head of Developer Relations at JFrog), also participated in this round. “As a...
MilitaryTimes
Labor shortage still pinching aerospace and defense sector
WASHINGTON ― Despite signs the labor market is starting to cool, aerospace and defense industry executives said they’re still struggling with hiring, training and the loss of skilled workers. “Shipbuilding is a very complex, high-touch labor business, and when you have a nationwide perturbation in the nation in...
Supply chain expert signals ‘very dismal’ 2023 for US retailers
One supply chain logistics expert is warning that more importers and retailers are signaling a shipping "decline coming about" and carrying into the new year. "I went into a major retailer recently just to get a feel of the products in there, and I'm seeing summer goods when it should be fall and winter goods for children," Alba Wheels Up International founder and president Salvatore Stile said on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. "So I really think that, especially 2023 is going to be very dismal."
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
The US Navy's new high-tech aircraft launcher is being prepped for deployment on France's new nuclear-powered carrier
France's new carrier will be considerably larger than Charles de Gaulle, giving the French navy the distinction of operating a "supercarrier."
Air taxi startup Lilium just achieved horizontal flight after a vertical takeoff
The company aims to start production this year to fly its eVTOL in 2024.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Travel Industry Payment Innovations Enable A Quick Rebound to Those that Dare
Few industries have been significantly impacted more in the past two years than travel, following healthcare closely. In 2020, the global travel and tourism sector lost nearly $4.5 trillion due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the world has moved past the heavy travel restrictions, the full rebound of travel has yet to formalize. The problems exist in nearly every section of the process, from the supply chain challenges to the reluctance of travelers to commit without knowing in advance that they will be fully refunded in case of an issue.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Honeywell launches upgraded Cloud Based Flight Efficiency Platform
Honeywell with the Honeywell Flight Efficiency platform will provide aircraft operators with insights to assist them in making enhanced decisions around the fuel utilization for the aircraft. Honeywell, a manufacturer of aircraft engines and avionics, as well as a producer of auxiliary power units and other aviation products recently launched...
Ocado enters South Korea with grocery tie-up
Online grocery giant Ocado has enjoyed a surge in its share price after revealing it has partnered with one of South Korea’s largest supermarkets.Ocado is set to join forces with Lotte Shopping, which operates more than 1,000 stores across the country – including departments stores and supermarkets – and earns about £9.5 billion annually.The agreement will see the development of a network of customer fulfilment centres, which will cover multiple regions in South Korea and cater to a range of grocery demands.Shares in Ocado soared by more than a third on Tuesday morning as investors cashed in on the group’s...
Aviation International News
The Business Jet's Heart of Green
Few industries have done or been pilloried more in the name of sustainability than business aviation. In this environment, the data on bizav’s comparative carbon footprint is a Rorschach test suggesting either an oversize pair of Doc Martins or baby booties, even as sustainable aviation fuel, aerodynamics advances, and coming propulsion technologies help power the sector toward its net-zero 2050 goal line.
Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, announces the findings of its commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study. Conducted by Forrester Consulting, the study found that Assent’s Supply Chain Sustainability Platform provides customers with a return on investment (ROI) of 304% over three years with a payback period of less than six months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005150/en/ Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 304% ROI for Complex Manufacturers Using the Assent Supply Chain Sustainability Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com
Lockheed Martin Invests $100M in Terran Orbital and Its Spacecraft 3D Printing Capabilities
Today, we see a marriage of old space with new space. Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a small satellite producer that relies on 3D printing, among other manufacturing technologies, to produce CubeSats and satellite constellations for defense and intelligence applications, is receiving a $100,000,000 investment from aerospace giant Lockheed Martin. Publicly traded Terran will give Lockheed convertibles and warrants in return.
Aviation International News
People in Aviation
JetNet appointed Derek Swaim as president. Swaim has more than 20 years of experience executing corporate acquisitions, mergers, and growth equity investments for market-leading software, business information, and industrial technology companies. He most recently served as an executive-in-residence at Silversmith Capital Partners and previously was executive v-p of corporate development at Validity, a Silversmith portfolio company. He has also held investment banking roles at Harris Williams and Goldman Sachs.
Aviation International News
Indian Aviation Looks Beyond Fleeting Supply Disruptions
Indian aviation faces a conundrum of increased demand from passengers but fewer available aircraft due to global Pratt & Whitney and CFM engine supply problems, effectively grounding a large number of IndiGo and Go First Airbus A320s. To meet rising international demand, IndiGo will wet lease six Boeing 777s from Turkish Airlines for six months.
salestechstar.com
Supply Chain Pioneer CBX Software has Changed Its Name to Trade Beyond
The new name reflects the company’s mission of empowering retailers with the supply chain of tomorrow. CBX Software, the leading provider of multi-enterprise platforms for extended supply chain orchestration, announced today that it has changed its trade name to TradeBeyond. CBX Software pioneered the multi-enterprise platform that streamlines retail...
Aviation International News
P-FOQA Offers Lower-cost Safety Analysis
FOQA or flight operations (or operational) quality assurance is a buzzword in aviation, promising safety benefits based on analysis of flight data to identify issues and trends that are headed in the wrong direction. Many flight operations use SOPs (standard operating procedures or practices) to establish consistency in flying and consequently improved safety. But how to be sure that pilots are adhering to the SOPs? That’s the job of flight data monitoring and its analysis function FOQA.
aircargonews.net
Cargo offers ‘consistent’ contribution to Air Canada
In releasing Air Canada’s third-quarter results, the carrier’s president and chief executive, Michael Roussea, pointed to the fact that “Air Canada Cargo is consistently contributing to our results.”. In the third quarter of this year, Air Canada generated C$644m ($472m) in operating income, with a strong operating...
nationalinterest.org
Lockheed Martin Makes Progress on Next-Generation Interceptor
The Lockheed team recently announced that it completed its first flight software package for its NGI offering, indicating that its interceptor is taking steps toward being ready for its first test flight. Tracking and targeting an incoming intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) traveling through space presents an enormous challenge for the...
