Asti: It’s Only Natural for Solid Effort to be Overlooked in WVU’s Roller Coaster Season
Coaches and sports fans have one thing in common, they take it game by game. Individually speaking, the TCU loss is not a bad one for West Virginia, and that could be said independent of the struggles of this season. Despite that reality, WVU fans can’t separate it from the entire year, and the Mountaineer have no one but themselves to blame for that.
WVU’s Jose Perez Believes to be Eligible ‘Around Big 12 Play’
West Virginia’s most recent transfer portal addition Jose Perez thinks he will be eligible to play around when Big 12 Conference games begin, he tells WV Sports Now. Perez committed to WVU on Sunday night as he quickly looked for a new home. Perez will join the team as...
Oddsmakers Open Week with West Virginia Road Underdog to Iowa State
In keeping up with the recent trend, oddsmakers are opening another week expecting West Virginia to lose their upcoming game. This time, WVU starts off as a 6-point road underdog to Iowa State, according to Circa Sports. While both teams have 3-5 overall records, the Cyclones likely get the the edge due to being at home.
2023 DE Recruit Markus Strong Announces Offer from Mountaineers
When it comes to building a successful program, the work never stops. WVU was apparently putting in work late Monday on Halloween night. Markus Strong, a class of 2023 defensive end recruit, announced on Twitter that he received an offer from the Mountaineers after talking with a member of the coaching staff on the phone. Strong mentioned he was speaking with assistant defensive line coach Andrew Jackson before the offer was extended.
3 Takeaways: A Better Effort for WVU in Loss to TCU Adds to Frustration
Unfortunately for West Virginia, moral victories don’t really exist. WVU was able to hang with TCU most of the game before eventually falling to the Horned Frogs, 41-31. Most expected the final outcome to favor TCU, but did anything happen throughout the game that was unexpected? What can the Mountaineers take away from this game as they hope to still fight for bowl eligibility?
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Time, Network for WVU’s Home Game Against Oklahoma
After a first half of a season filled with so many prime-time games, early kickoffs are now becoming the norm for the Mountaineers. The Big 12 has announced that WVU’s next home game against Oklahoma on Nov. 12 will take place at noon or 12 pm EST. This game will be televised on FS1.
WVU is Missing Out on the Early Coaching Carousel
In case you hadn’t found out by now, WVU head coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. Sitting at 20-23 overall and 12-19 in Big 12 play, the time is ticking for Shane Lyons to make a move. While it is a matter of if not when, the...
West Virginia Football Falls to TCU Despite Solid Effort in Close Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Coming off the heels of one of the worst losses for the program in a while, West Virginia had nothing more to lose and so much to gain if they could knock off the undefeated Horned Frogs. But hanging with TCU was going to be a tall task for a banged up West Virginia team.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the TCU game
West Virginia's defense lived up to its reputation in Saturday's first half and then reversed the trend just in time to give the offense a chance to lift the program to an upset over a top-10 team. Again and again, the Mountaineers came up short and it was No. 7 TCU's offense that would move the chains and then finish the game with a decisive touchdown to remain unbeaten. There were some good signs for WVU but there were also some blemishes that explain the 41-31 setback and leave the team with very little margin for error if it wants to play in a bowl this season. What went down in Morgantown? How did the defense flip the script? Where did the offense come up short? Can the Mountaineers find three more wins? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 31
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU Cross Country ranks second in region. Wrestling team completes annual “wrestle offs” over the weekend. Update (10:15 AM) – Class of 2024 cornerback recruit tweets he visited WVU. Update...
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
Newly Committed Mountaineer Jose Perez Talks Recruitment to West Virginia
West Virginia basketball received a commitment from Manhattan transfer Jose Perez on Sunday night. WV Sports Now spoke with Perez about his crazy week and recruitment to West Virginia. “Coach Huggins was calling me 2-3 times per day. Literally right after practice, the exhibition game. Him and coach Jay [Kuntz]...
Kickoff time set for Texas' next home game against TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — The next time the Longhorns will play on their home turf will go down under the lights of Darrell K Royal — Texas Memorial Stadium when Texas hosts the No. 7 ranked TCU on Nov. 12. The Longhorns and the Horned Frogs will take the field in primetime on ABC with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Hindsight is Always 20/20
The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
WVU HC Neal Brown: ‘If Somebody Can Tell Me What Pass Interference Is, Let Me Know’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A loss is a loss, but a loss stings even more when it one of five through eight games. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown came off extremely frustrated after his team’s loss to TCU due to some controversy towards the end of the game.
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Exhibition Win Over Fairmont State
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after their exhibition win over Fairmont State on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Breaking: West Virginia Lands Manhattan Transfer Jose Perez
Manhattan transfer Jose Perez announced on Sunday night that he is committing to West Virginia, he told On3 Sports first. Perez entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after Manhattan dismissed head coach Steve Masiello. West Virginia contacted Perez (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) within hours of him entering the portal. Perez chose...
UPDATE: WVU RB CJ Donaldson Returns to Action to Start Second Half
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The second half began with the return of running back CJ Donaldson for West Virginia. He started off the half with a couple runs for minimal gains. Donaldson was helped off the field by the West Virginia medical staff following a play late in the second quarter.
Texas football getting an OV set for 3-Star WVU DL commit Justin Benton
The weekend of Nov. 12 is building up to be a big one for Texas football recruiting as the Horns will host the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin for one of the last home games of the season. And one of the most recent visitors among new targets of Texas’ 2023 recruiting class added to the list for the weekend of Nov. 12 is the underrated three-star Covington Newton (GA) defensive lineman and West Virginia Mountaineers commit Justin Benton.
WVSN’s Mike Asti Joins Popular YouTube Channel to Talk Expectations, Rumors Surrounding WVU
After writing about the reasonable expectations West Virginia fans should have about the football program, WVSN’s Mike Asti was asked to join a popular YouTube channel for Mountaineer Nation to discuss that topic and so much more. Asti appeared on a live edition of Couz’s Corner with Justin “Couz”...
