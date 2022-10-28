West Virginia's defense lived up to its reputation in Saturday's first half and then reversed the trend just in time to give the offense a chance to lift the program to an upset over a top-10 team. Again and again, the Mountaineers came up short and it was No. 7 TCU's offense that would move the chains and then finish the game with a decisive touchdown to remain unbeaten. There were some good signs for WVU but there were also some blemishes that explain the 41-31 setback and leave the team with very little margin for error if it wants to play in a bowl this season. What went down in Morgantown? How did the defense flip the script? Where did the offense come up short? Can the Mountaineers find three more wins? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

