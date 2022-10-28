Read full article on original website
How Long To Bake Single Crust Pie Shell?
I'm not sure how long I should par bake a bottom crust for a coconut cream pie. I cooked the weighted crust just until the edges began to brown slightly. I stopped there, not knowing whether to continue. I plan to top the pie with a high meringue. This will...
This New Cookbook Gives Sri Lankan Food Its Due
Here on the editorial team, we’re obsessed with Cynthia Shanmugalingam’s new cookbook, Rambutan: Recipes from Sri Lanka. So, we chatted with the London-based chef about opening a restaurant, avoiding clichés, and why you absolutely need fresh curry leaves in your kitchen. Tell me a little bit about...
What name would you give to my English, rosehip and quince jelly?!?
I'm lost in translation. Can anyone tell me what you would call this preserve on the other side of the Atlantic?. My rosehip and quince jelly is not a jam. Do you differentiate between the two processes? An English jelly is made by cooking the fruit and flavourings in water that is strained through a muslin cloth/jelly bag. After twenty-four hours or so, the strained liquid is heated in a preserving pan with sugar and cooked in the same way that you would a jam/USA 'jelly'.
