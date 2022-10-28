I'm lost in translation. Can anyone tell me what you would call this preserve on the other side of the Atlantic?. My rosehip and quince jelly is not a jam. Do you differentiate between the two processes? An English jelly is made by cooking the fruit and flavourings in water that is strained through a muslin cloth/jelly bag. After twenty-four hours or so, the strained liquid is heated in a preserving pan with sugar and cooked in the same way that you would a jam/USA 'jelly'.

4 HOURS AGO