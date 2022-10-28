ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, ME

Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
READFIELD, ME
Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
PORTLAND, ME
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School will be closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38, Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
READFIELD, ME
Police: Speed and alcohol suspected in deadly Readfield crash

READFIELD, Maine — Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly crash in Readfield. The collision occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road. Maine State Police say that the driver, Martha Shellman, 43, died before troopers arrived. Investigators...
READFIELD, ME
Wiscasset man charged with drug crimes

BELFAST, Maine — A Wiscasset man remains in Waldo County Jail on drug and other charges following his arrest earlier this month in Belfast. Hector Bohan, 32, is charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and Class C felony unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said in a release.
BELFAST, ME
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
Underground fires in Dover lead to explosions

DOVER, N.H. — Firefighters in Dover are investigating the cause of underground fires that set off explosions late Sunday night. The fire chief said the call came in just before midnight Monday. It was originally reported as a structure fire at 10 Second St., but that turned out not to be the case. Firefighters said they found electric meters on fire in an alleyway behind the building. They also said there were flames shooting out of manholes.
DOVER, NH
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
AUGUSTA, ME
These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome

Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
AUBURN, ME
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE

