Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
WMTW
Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School will be closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38, Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
3 people injured after car crashes, snaps telephone poll in Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — Three people were sent to area hospitals after a single-car crash in Waterboro on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the York County Sheriff's Office, Lexus Luongo-Hyatt, 25, of Arizona, was driving his pickup truck on West Road when he allegedly veered off the road and hit a telephone pole, causing it to snap.
WMTW
Police: Speed and alcohol suspected in deadly Readfield crash
READFIELD, Maine — Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly crash in Readfield. The collision occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road. Maine State Police say that the driver, Martha Shellman, 43, died before troopers arrived. Investigators...
Wiscasset man charged with drug crimes
BELFAST, Maine — A Wiscasset man remains in Waldo County Jail on drug and other charges following his arrest earlier this month in Belfast. Hector Bohan, 32, is charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and Class C felony unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said in a release.
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
All Maine Political Signs Should Be as Epic as Binga’s in Windham
Two things are undeniable right now in Maine: 1) It's election season, and 2) Binga's in Windham is still the reigning, defending, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when it comes to business signs. Binga's Famous Signs. For years now, Binga's has seemed to pride itself on having the best...
WMUR.com
Underground fires in Dover lead to explosions
DOVER, N.H. — Firefighters in Dover are investigating the cause of underground fires that set off explosions late Sunday night. The fire chief said the call came in just before midnight Monday. It was originally reported as a structure fire at 10 Second St., but that turned out not to be the case. Firefighters said they found electric meters on fire in an alleyway behind the building. They also said there were flames shooting out of manholes.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
Political Brew: Mills-LePage debate, debt ceiling fights and Clinton on Portland wage question
MAINE, USA — On Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage met for a NEWS CENTER Maine "Voice of the Voter" forum. It was their second televised debate of the week and fourth joint appearance of the campaign. "The animosity between the two is pretty obvious," Ken...
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30
Halloween weekend is upon us, and with that, we have plenty of events for both the kids and the kids at heart. I have put together this handy dandy events schedule to help you plan out your weekend of Halloween fun. Halloween itself is going to have its own events schedule coming out shortly so keep an eye out for it. Enjoy the weekend!
Drugs Found in Safe after Suspect Tries to Flee in Belfast, Maine
Police have arrested a Wiscasset man in Belfast after finding a safe in his vehicle containing fentanyl, heroin, and meth. The incident occurred on October 4, 2022 when the Belfast Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Hunt Road. Authorities had received complaints of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome
Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
