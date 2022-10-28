Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina Policy Council promoting proposed state constitutional amendments
South Carolina Policy Council and Americans for Tax Reform held news conferences around the state Monday, including in Greenville, to promote two proposed state constitutional amendments.
Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day. About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman, while 44 percent back Oz. The results are similar to other polling showing leads the […]
Comments / 0