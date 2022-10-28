ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day. About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman, while 44 percent back Oz. The results are similar to other polling showing leads the […]
