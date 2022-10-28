Each November, hundreds of people gather in the historic Brown Palace Hotel lobby and line the hallways surrounding the eight-story atrium to toast the start of the holiday season during the hotel’s Champagne Cascade. This year, 8-year-old Jack R., a wish kid diagnosed with leukemia, will have a unique vantage point as master swordsmen swing Napoleonic sabers to sever the bottlenecks of Moet Champagne magnums. He’ll flip the switch to turn on the hotel’s giant chandelier as former Colorado Avalanche defenseman John-Michael Liles and the hotel’s general manager pour champagne into the topmost glasses of a 500-glass tower. As each glass fills, it cascades into the ones below, eventually filling every drink in the tower with sparkling bubbles.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO