Oklahoma City, OK

Wizards launch Peace Tees campaign to benefit Alliance of Concerned Men

Washington, D.C. – To commemorate the 25th anniversary since Washington rebranded to the Wizards name, while also acknowledging the motivation for the team’s name change in 1997, the organization has launched the Peace Tees campaign for the 2022-23 season. Proceeds from sales of the Peace Tees campaign will be donated to the Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM).
WASHINGTON, DC
"I Knew This Role Was Made For Me" | Former Jazzman Quincy Lewis Returns As Director Of Alumni Relations

Welcome back to Utah, Quincy Lewis. Announced on Monday morning, the Jazz have hired former player Quincy Lewis as Director of Alumni Relations. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to return to the Jazz organization and the state of Utah in this new role,” Lewis said. “Getting drafted by the franchise and spending three years here was a dream come true. The chance to come back and be part of the team in a different capacity brings things full circle. I’m looking forward to working with former players and to grow and strengthen their connections with not only the team but also the community at large.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

