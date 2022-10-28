Welcome back to Utah, Quincy Lewis. Announced on Monday morning, the Jazz have hired former player Quincy Lewis as Director of Alumni Relations. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to return to the Jazz organization and the state of Utah in this new role,” Lewis said. “Getting drafted by the franchise and spending three years here was a dream come true. The chance to come back and be part of the team in a different capacity brings things full circle. I’m looking forward to working with former players and to grow and strengthen their connections with not only the team but also the community at large.”

