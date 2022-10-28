From "dead in the water" in February to 16 golfers contesting almost £30m in a single day, LIV Golf has come a long way in a short space of time. And after the conclusion of the start-up tour's inaugural season, it is clear LIV and the schisms it has created will dominate golf headlines over coming weeks as it seeks to add new recruits for its second campaign.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO