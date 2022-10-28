Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for Mexican Grand Prix as Max Verstappen holds off Mercedes challenge
Max Verstappen held off the challenge of Mercedes to claim pole position for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix. The newly crowned back-to-back world champion produced a fine final flying lap to finish ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who had led the way in the final practice session. Russell said...
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?
The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
Ars Technica
The 499P: Meet Ferrari’s beautiful new Le Mans hybrid prototype
IMOLA, ITALY—After a break of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to top-level endurance racing with a new hybrid prototype race car. It's called the 499P, and in 2023 Ferrari will campaign a pair of cars in the World Endurance Championship, a series with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as its crown jewel.
MotorAuthority
Multiple automotive greats up for grabs in package sale
Some people painstakingly assemble car collections over decades, but RM Sotheby's is offering the opportunity to do it in one fell swoop with a group of 18 cars offered as one lot in a London auction that's scheduled for Nov. 5. Dubbed The Gran Turismo Collection by the auction house,...
MotorAuthority
Review: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R shoves more power at the problem
The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor arrived with a problem. It had been surpassed by the Ram TRX and no longer marked peak truck. In the most American solution possible, Ford has thrown more power at the Raptor to create the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R and thus solved the issue.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari 499P LMH, 2023 Nissan GT-R: Today's Car News
Ferrari's first sports prototype in decades has been revealed. The car is the new 499P LMH racer that will be entered in the Hypercar class of the 2023 World Endurance Championship, meaning Ferrari is about to return to the top level of endurance racing for the first time in half a century.
BBC
LIV Golf and world ranking points - why Saudi-backed series has a case
From "dead in the water" in February to 16 golfers contesting almost £30m in a single day, LIV Golf has come a long way in a short space of time. And after the conclusion of the start-up tour's inaugural season, it is clear LIV and the schisms it has created will dominate golf headlines over coming weeks as it seeks to add new recruits for its second campaign.
MotorAuthority
Ford Ranger Raptor to tackle 2022 Baja 1000
A redesigned Ford Ranger is coming next year, and will include for the first time, at least in the U.S., a high-performance Ranger Raptor variant. Both the new Ranger and Ranger Raptor have already been launched in global markets, one of which is Australia, where Ford's local division has built an extra-rugged Ranger Raptor to tackle the 2022 Baja 1000 starting Nov. 18.
MotorAuthority
Ferrari 499P takes Italian brand back to top level at Le Mans
Ferrari has revealed its new 499P LMH race car set for top-level competition from 2023 in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The debut took place on Saturday at Italy's Imola circuit, during Ferrari's annual Finali Mondiali event celebrating the end of the motorsport season. The car's name evokes the sports...
Top Speed
Red Bull Fined And Everything Else Going Down In Formula 1
Formula 1 has an incredibly extensive set of rules and a large part of finding success in the pinnacle of motorsport is exploiting those rules and finding loopholes. The rule getting the most attention in the 2022 season is that every team has a budget cap of $140 million. Red Bull just couldn't cut back on gourmet food catering, and now, courtesy of the FIA, they have been fined $7 million...sort of.
Comments / 0