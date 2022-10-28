Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Delish
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Thrillist
New Krispy Kreme Deal Gets You a Dozen Donuts for $2
Due to the greatness of Halloween, October begins a run of three straight months where we are getting a whole lot of good food. Before you dig into the savory delights of November, you can eat your dessert first. Krispy Kreme will help you spread out that sugar rush. In...
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper
Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Review: good enough to break up with your oven
This 7-in-1 appliance not only serves up crispy chicken wings and golden French fries — it might just replace your oven.
Three household ingredients that will kill weeds so they’ll never come back
STUBBORN weeds can be killed permanently - and you'll have the three ingredients you need to tackle them in your kitchen cupboard. Gardening can be a peaceful experience but tackling weeds that never die can feel like an impossible task. However, there are three household ingredients which can keep weeds...
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
10 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Sam’s Club for Busy Fall Days
During these hard times when inflation is running prices up to unfathomable heights, consumers are smart to shop at warehouse clubs like Sam's Club to help maximize savings. Dollar Tree: 5...
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
The best Halloween candy, according to trick-or-treaters
When it comes to buying Halloween candy, do you go with something you like or what you think the kids will want? Here’s a little insight on what trick-or-treaters are hoping to collect this year.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
World Pasta Day: Three Italian recipes to rustle up at home
Mark your calendars ragazzi, it’s World Pasta Day on Tuesday 25 October.Given pasta is in their bloodstream, we have gathered Big Mamma head chef Andrea, Armando and Gennaro to share with you their favourite pasta recipes, including some signatures and seasonal specials. And depending how forza you feel, you can use these recipes for either homemade or dried pasta – we won’t tell.The classic: mafaldine al tartufoServes: 2Ingredients: 400g mafaldine, linguine or tagliatelle70g parmesan20g butter2 tbsp truffle oil½ shallot20g autumn black truffle200g button mushrooms30ml white wine80g mascarponeMethod:For the truffle cream:Melt the butter with the truffle oil in a frying pan....
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Comments / 1