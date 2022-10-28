ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Party Potatoes

Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Vice

Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
Delish

Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?

There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Mashed

3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe

If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Florence Carmela Paola

Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie

Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Thrillist

New Krispy Kreme Deal Gets You a Dozen Donuts for $2

Due to the greatness of Halloween, October begins a run of three straight months where we are getting a whole lot of good food. Before you dig into the savory delights of November, you can eat your dessert first. Krispy Kreme will help you spread out that sugar rush. In...
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Mashed

Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper

Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback

Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
The Independent

World Pasta Day: Three Italian recipes to rustle up at home

Mark your calendars ragazzi, it’s World Pasta Day on Tuesday 25 October.Given pasta is in their bloodstream, we have gathered Big Mamma head chef Andrea, Armando and Gennaro to share with you their favourite pasta recipes, including some signatures and seasonal specials. And depending how forza you feel, you can use these recipes for either homemade or dried pasta – we won’t tell.The classic: mafaldine al tartufoServes: 2Ingredients: 400g mafaldine, linguine or tagliatelle70g parmesan20g butter2 tbsp truffle oil½ shallot20g autumn black truffle200g button mushrooms30ml white wine80g mascarponeMethod:For the truffle cream:Melt the butter with the truffle oil in a frying pan....
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...

