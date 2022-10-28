Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Video of Husky 'Tattling' on Her Baby Sister Totally Cracks Us Up
Huskies are certainly known for their incredible vocal abilities, but the sass that comes along with it can't be overlooked. These dogs have so much personality packed into their fluffy butts! Combine all of that with the breed's stunning looks, and it's no wonder why these dogs are so popular online.
intheknow.com
Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok
This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Staring at the Pantry Hoping for Treats Makes Us LOL
Dogs will do just about anything for treats. They might do a million tricks before they can nibble on goodness. Or maybe your dog is more of the begging type until you finally give in and hand them over a treat. Whatever they do, it still makes us laugh. TikTok...
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Dog Being Ignored at NYC Adoption Event Has Us in Tears
TikTok user @petartbyandrea was at an NYC dog adoption event when she noticed something that broke her heart. So doing the reasonable thing, she decided to film what was happening with the hopes of social media working its magic. She came across an adorable 3-year-old dog named Bob. Bob is...
Watch this Golden Retriever break his puppy sibling out of the crate
A Golden Retriever is conspiring to reverse his puppy sibling's crate training, and his antics have gone viral on TikTok. Remy, featured on the TikTok account @Remy_woof (opens in new tab), is an adorable Golden Retriever who just recently got a younger brother, another Golden named Rocco. While Rocco and Remy's human parents are clearly trying to crate train the new puppy, Remy has other plans.
The man who spent $15,000 to become his favorite dog.
In today's times, when people spend millions of dollars to look like superstars and look beautiful, a man chooses to invest his money in something that people love the most: dogs.
pethelpful.com
Fluffy Samoyed Brings One of Our All-Favorite Memes to Life
One of the best memes of all time is taken from an issue of the webcomic series Gunshow that shows a dog just sitting there in a room engulfed in flames and he has the caption 'This is fine.' It works for some many situations! Your partner texts you to says the dishwasher exploded? You reply with the meme. You can't find your car keys and you're late for work and you just spilled coffee all over your shirt? THIS IS FINE. It's all fine.
A Two-year-old playing with neighbor's doggy went viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. We all love our dogs. They are loyal, funny, gentle and faithful. This cute animal can be a good option to spend your free time and freshen your mind.
pethelpful.com
Video of Ducks Putting Themselves to Bed Each Night Couldn't Be Any Cuter
There's something so comforting and cozy about getting our pets ready to go to bed at night. Calling your cat or dog and telling them it's time to go nite-nite is something every animal lover finds themselves doing at the end of a long day. But when you think of getting all cozy with your animal companions, you probably aren't thinking of ducks.. unless you're like the lucky duck mama in this video!
Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'
The viral TikTok video has been watched by 21 million people, and one user commented: "It's a hard life."
A cute video of a dog and a human relationship
Hello guys, I am back with a new article. This time I tried something new. I just found this video while I was scrolling through Instagram. I saw that the video has so many likes and comments. Then I saw that this video was viral on social media.
A video of a chimpanzee meeting his family and hugging family members went viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from a twitter user Buitengebieden. Family is a crucial part of who we are and what makes us. For all of us, the family can be the most important thing in our lives. We may have lost touch with our family members over time, but it's easy to remember them as they are consistently in our thoughts. Distance doesn't change the love that we have for them. But When we meet our family after a long time, their love is something we should not take for granted.
Viral Video of Adorable Dog Making Stuffed Toy Eat his Food Goes Viral
Dogs are loving friends to not only humans. A Reddit user recently posted an adorable video of a dog sharing its food with his stuffed toy, amazing many viewers. An engaging video of a dog, his stuffed toy, and a bowl of food has piqued the attention of many users. The video shows how an adorable dog repeatedly tries to make his stuffed toy eat his food.
lovemeow.com
Stray Kitten 'Roars' Her Way Out of Hiding and Into Cushy New Life
A stray kitten "roared" her way out of hiding and into a cushy new life. About two months ago, Emilie, an animal rescuer, was contacted about a pair of kittens needing urgent help. "A friend reached out to me after she found a kitten in critical condition. Sadly, he didn't...
pethelpful.com
Starbucks Barista's Reaction to Serving a Pup Cup to French Bulldog Puppy Is Just the Best
We have found our new favorite TikTok account and we have a feeling you'll agree too. TikTok user @grahamgraham88 is a Starbucks worker who has been highlighting all the fur babies that come through the drive-thru getting puppuccinos. We seriously can't get enough!. In a recent clip that captured our...
pethelpful.com
Corgi Shows What it's Like Living With Two Newfoundlands in Hilarious Video
Anyone who grew up with siblings knows just how chaotic it can be, but did you know the same can be said for fur siblings, too? The canine trio behind @mybrownnewfies is the perfect example--not only are they energetic AF and cute as can be; there's a size difference between them two. Finn is a lot smaller than his Newfoundland brothers, and it only adds to the hilarity!
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd Sweetly Hugs Baby Girl Just Like a Human Would
Two of the cutest things on earth are dogs and babies. Combining the two in one video is a surefire way to capture some major cuteness. One mom shared this lovely moment between her child and dog that's so sweet it's guaranteed to spike your blood sugar. TikTok user @amandaa6613...
On Your Radar: 'Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack, Weird Al Biopic, & Holiday Prep
On Your Radar: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack, Weird Al Biopic, & Preparing For the Holidays
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Joining Mom in Yoga Is a Timeline Cleanse
We think the reason why people say dogs are a man's (and woman's) best friend is that dogs will do just about anything and everything with us. It doesn't matter what it is or where you might be going, they just want to be involved. And that is just so sweet!
Comments / 2