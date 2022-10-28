(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation in apprehension of two people wanted on warrants. Around 5:50 am on October 30th a search of a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Ave red Oak, IA led to the arrests of: Angel Nichole Knowles, age 27 of council Bluffs, IA (on 5 Pottawattamie County bench warrants for forgery and 4 counts of absence from custody. She is being held on no bond) and Johnathan Tyler Mcalpin, age 30 of Red Oak, IA (on a Pottawattamie County bench warrant for violation of parole, His is being held on no bond.)

