Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Greenfield highlights USDA investments into southwest Iowa hospitals
(Clarinda-Shenandoah) -- Some significant renovations and expansions at two KMAland hospitals have been underway, financially thanks to funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. Iowa USDA Rural Development Director Theresa Greenfield and other officials with the USDA made the rounds through southwest Iowa last week, including stops in...
kmaland.com
Mills County auditor updates absentee voting
(Glenwood) -- With a little more than a week before Election Day, absentee votes keep flowing into KMAland county auditor's offices. Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News her office recorded its 964th absentee vote Monday morning. Robertson says absentee voting has been brisk both at her office, and in the mail.
kmaland.com
Accident near Shenandoah injures 1
(Shenandoah) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County over the weekend. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, the accident took place in the 1800 block of A Avenue Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Fire officials say one person was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Shenandoah EMS and the Page County Sheriff's Office assisted crews at the scene.
kmaland.com
Myra Sue (Taylor) Vinton, 71 of Pacific Junction, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Ed Hill, 92, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location: Lenox United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the Lenox Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery: North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Jerry L. Burroughs, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jerry passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
kttn.com
SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46
A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
WOWT
5 Iowa counties to participate in new rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County will be one of several counties participating in a new traffic safety initiative. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a new initiative called the “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project” will begin on Dec. 1, 2022. The project calls for increasing traffic safety on rural roads.
kmaland.com
OWI arrest in Page County
(Clarinda) -- A Nebraska man faces OWI charges in Page County. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 39-year-old Bob. B Palmer Jr. of Omaha was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd offense. The arrest took place in the 1300 block of 140th street. Palmer was released from the Page County Jail after posting $2,000 bond.
kmaland.com
Wilma Boswell, age 92, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ November 1, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Wilma passed away Friday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Paul Riley, 85, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Paul passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Clarinda's Brown, Red Oak's Woods receive major honors with release of 2A-8 awards
(KMAland) -- Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown and Red Oak’s Dawson Bond received big honors with the release for the Class 2A District All-District Football Teams on Monday. Brown was named the Offensive MVP while Bond was tabbed as the Defensive MVP. Clarinda assistant football coach Roger Williams was named the district’s Assistant Coach of the Year.
kmaland.com
Jason G. Hillman, 51, of Essex, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the North Keokuk County Fire Department or to the Clarinda Lutheran School in Jason's name. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Cemetery:Essex Cemetery. Notes: Jason unexpectedly...
Nodaway man arrested on drug charges
(Page Co) A Nodaway man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Page County Saturday morning. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says at 12:28 a.m., Deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic infraction near 16th Street (Highway 71) and Laperla Street in Clarinda. During the traffic stop, 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway was arrested for Possession of a controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 3rd or Subsequent Offense and Operating While Intoxicated (drug) 1st Offense. Dugan was transported to the Page County Jail where he is being held on $5,000 bond pending further court proceedings.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah K9 officer assists in Clarinda Correctional Facility drug bust
(Clarinda) – An Essex man is in custody on drug charges following an incident at Clarinda Correctional Facility. The Shenandoah Police Department says K9 Remmi was called in to assist the Iowa Department of Corrections in an investigation around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Remmi was deployed on a vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Two Arrested in Joint Operation
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation in apprehension of two people wanted on warrants. Around 5:50 am on October 30th a search of a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Ave red Oak, IA led to the arrests of: Angel Nichole Knowles, age 27 of council Bluffs, IA (on 5 Pottawattamie County bench warrants for forgery and 4 counts of absence from custody. She is being held on no bond) and Johnathan Tyler Mcalpin, age 30 of Red Oak, IA (on a Pottawattamie County bench warrant for violation of parole, His is being held on no bond.)
kmaland.com
Jim Botkin, 76, Forest City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
3 hospitalized after Nodaway County rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Avalon driven by Lareena L. Amlong, 58, Maryville, was eastbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Maryville. The car rear-ended a 2022 Honda Passport...
Comments / 0