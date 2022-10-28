Read full article on original website
Related
'Sam and Kate' Sees Dustin Hoffman Married to Sissy Spacek — Who Is His Wife in Real Life?
There’s so much to say about the life and career of Dustin Hoffman. He’s been active in the Hollywood industry since the '60s, starring in major movies including The Graduate, Rain Man, and Hook. Since Dustin isn’t active on social media platforms such as Instagram or Twitter, it makes sense that his fans would have some curiosity about what his personal life is really like behind the scenes.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Vertical Entertainment Acquires Multi-Generational Rom-Com ‘Maybe I Do’ Starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey & William H. Macy From Fifth Season
EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the multi-generational romantic comedy Maybe I Do, starring Diane Keaton (Mack & Rita), Richard Gere (Arbitrage), Susan Sarandon (Monarch), William H. Macy (The Conners), Emma Roberts (About Fate) and Luke Bracey (Elvis), from the global film and television studio Fifth Season, formerly known as Endeavor Content. The first feature written and directed by Oscar nominee Michael Jacobs (Quiz Show) will be released exclusively in theaters nationwide on January 27, 2023. Maybe I Do follows Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey), who have reached the point in their relationship where they are considering the...
msn.com
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Collider
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Wife: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 7 Spouses
Jerry Lee Lewis was a Grammy-winning rock n’ roll artist known for his hit song “Great Balls of Fire” and more. His most recent marriage was to Judith Brown. The late singer was previously married to his cousin, who was 13 years old when they tie the knot.
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
Santa Barbara Film Fest: Jamie Lee Curtis Tapped for Maltin Modern Master Award
The veteran actress is in the hunt for her first Oscar nomination for her memorable supporting turn in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'. Jamie Lee Curtis, the veteran actress who was born to two Hollywood movie stars — Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis — and then very much made her own name in the business, has been tapped to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s highest honor, the Maltin Modern Master Award.
Danny Huston Reteams With Kevin Costner For Western Saga ‘Horizon’
EXCLUSIVE: After starring opposite Kevin Costner on the first two season of Yellowstone, Danny Huston is boarding the multihyphenate’s Western epic Horizon, which is currently shooting in Utah. Huston plays Dan Jenkins on Yellowstone. Other Horizon castmembers who’ve worked with Costner before are Jena Malone and Will Patton. Along with Huston, the Horizon cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers and Owen Crow Shoe. ...
TVOvermind
Leonardo DiCaprio: 7 Movies He Should Have Won an Oscar For
Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s living legends and has starred in several high-grossing movies. His movies have grossed about $7.2 billion globally, and his name is a box office earner. Yet, Leonardo DiCaprio has only won one Oscar throughout his 33-year acting career. Yes, that’s right; one! It...
Collider
Cristin Milioti Cast in 'The Penguin' Series Opposite Colin Farrell
HBO Max has added Cristin Milioti as the female lead in the DC Comics original limited drama series The Penguin (working title for now). The series, which will star Colin Farrell as the title character, is a spin-off from the Matt Reeves feature film The Batman which released in March this year, and also featured Farrell.
startattle.com
Chucky (Season 2 Episode 5) “Doll on Doll”, trailer, release date
Devon worries that Good Chucky can’t be trusted; Tiffany spirals from the surprise party. Startattle.com – Chucky | SYFY. – Brad Dourif as Chucky (voice) – David Kohlsmith as young Charles Lee Ray, as 7 years old. – Tyler Barish as young Charles Lee Ray, as 14 years...
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
startattle.com
Blood Relatives (2022 movie) Horror, Shudder, trailer, release date
A vampire’s loner lifestyle is thrown into disarray when a teenager shows up claiming to be his daughter, and she’s got the fangs to prove it. On a road trip across America’s blacktops, they decide how to sink their teeth into family life. Startattle.com – Blood Relatives 2022.
Streaming: Top Gun: Maverick and the best of Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise saved cinemas this summer, or so we’ve been told. In many ways, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, a surprisingly belated, metallically handsome and often enthralling sequel to Cruise’s 1986 flyboy romp Top Gun, is such a throwback item that it feels almost wrong to watch it digitally, (as you can now on premium VOD platforms or free to Paramount+ subscribers from 22 December). You half expect a limited-edition VHS in time for Christmas. And though the film’s flimsy story hangs on Cruise’s navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell having grown from young rebel to, er, maverick mentor, it’s primarily an attempt to stall the star’s ageing in the minds of the audience. He’s Peter Pan; he just needs a machine to fly.
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
startattle.com
The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022 movie) Amazon Prime, trailer, release date, Allison Janney
The People We Hate at the Wedding follows dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom Donna (Allison Janney), who are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as – more or less – adults, and learn to love each other like they once did. Startattle.com – The People We Hate at the Wedding 2022.
There’s a new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ — starring Josh Groban, Shania Twain and more
When does the new “Beauty and the Beast” air? How to watch the new “Beauty and the Beast.” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary” airs on ABC and Disney+. Who is in the new “Beauty and the Beast” on ABC? Josh Groban and Shania Twain star in new “Beauty and the Beast.”
Comments / 0