Key Biscayne, FL

Joe Rasco is a proven leader who should be mayor again

It is with great pleasure and honor that we endorse Joe Rasco as candidate for Key Biscayne mayor. We have known Joe and his family for many years and have had the pleasure to join efforts in helping and supporting others. Joe is a man of principles, high morale and...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting

Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
FIU, Miami-Dade County Schools join forces to launch program to address school counselor shortage

While a teacher shortage lingers on in Miami-Dade County, public schools also need school counselors to help students enhance their social, emotional and academic development. To help bridge the gap, Florida International University's College of Arts, Sciences and Education has partnered with the county school district to allow counselors to enroll in FIU’s School Counselor Pathway Program and work toward their certification in school counseling.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
November dining on Key Biscayne

Celebrate this ”More than Taco Tuesday,” on the island by enjoying a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this first Tuesday in November 1,-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Woman’s Club members ‘Fall Into Fashion’ for fundraiser

This past week, the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club hosted a “Fall Into Fashion” show and potluck luncheon at Casa Del Mar. The members who modeled stepped out in style, wearing beautiful clothing from Menocento. Nathalie Basick, owner of Menocento, provided the clothing, as well as donating women’s accessories for a raffle during the event. The show and the delicious luncheon were enjoyed by all.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
The magic of ‘Magic Mike Live’: It’s not what you might expect

Last week, the national tour of “Magic Mike Live” kicked off on Virginia Key. The show is being performed in a temporary venue erected in front of the Miami Marine Stadium. The production is the brainchild of Channing Tatum, who starred in the 2012 film “Magic Mike,” directed...
MIAMI, FL
Now open: Registration for island’s Basketball League

The Key Biscayne Basketball League, set with a new league leadership, is back for its 2022-23 season. Registration is officially active until Friday, November 18, 2022. The Boys and League season, including a Play-Off Championship, begins on November 16, 2022 and ends on February 24, 2023. Skills and Drills Clinics and evaluations are available to prepare all players to play.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

