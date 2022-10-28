Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Joe Rasco is a proven leader who should be mayor again
It is with great pleasure and honor that we endorse Joe Rasco as candidate for Key Biscayne mayor. We have known Joe and his family for many years and have had the pleasure to join efforts in helping and supporting others. Joe is a man of principles, high morale and...
islandernews.com
Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting
Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
islandernews.com
Latest Biscayne Bay fish kill prompts call for more study of steps needed to improve water quality
The infamous 2020 massive fish kill in Biscayne Bay sparked efforts to restore the waterway to its natural health, but Miami-Dade County is now investigating another kill incident in which 1,000+ dead fishes were found in the northern part of Biscayne Bay. Miami-Dade is collaborating with the City of Miami...
islandernews.com
FIU, Miami-Dade County Schools join forces to launch program to address school counselor shortage
While a teacher shortage lingers on in Miami-Dade County, public schools also need school counselors to help students enhance their social, emotional and academic development. To help bridge the gap, Florida International University's College of Arts, Sciences and Education has partnered with the county school district to allow counselors to enroll in FIU’s School Counselor Pathway Program and work toward their certification in school counseling.
islandernews.com
November dining on Key Biscayne
Celebrate this ”More than Taco Tuesday,” on the island by enjoying a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this first Tuesday in November 1,-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated business...
islandernews.com
Woman’s Club members ‘Fall Into Fashion’ for fundraiser
This past week, the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club hosted a “Fall Into Fashion” show and potluck luncheon at Casa Del Mar. The members who modeled stepped out in style, wearing beautiful clothing from Menocento. Nathalie Basick, owner of Menocento, provided the clothing, as well as donating women’s accessories for a raffle during the event. The show and the delicious luncheon were enjoyed by all.
islandernews.com
Gas prices in Miami drop again, now $0.12 lower per gallon than last month
The average price of a gasoline in the Miami area dropped again this past week, now averaging $3.30 per gallon, $0.053 cheaper than last week. Overall, average gas prices in Miami are $0.12 per gallon lower than a month ago and $0.02.8 per gallon lower than a year ago. According...
islandernews.com
The magic of ‘Magic Mike Live’: It’s not what you might expect
Last week, the national tour of “Magic Mike Live” kicked off on Virginia Key. The show is being performed in a temporary venue erected in front of the Miami Marine Stadium. The production is the brainchild of Channing Tatum, who starred in the 2012 film “Magic Mike,” directed...
islandernews.com
Now open: Registration for island’s Basketball League
The Key Biscayne Basketball League, set with a new league leadership, is back for its 2022-23 season. Registration is officially active until Friday, November 18, 2022. The Boys and League season, including a Play-Off Championship, begins on November 16, 2022 and ends on February 24, 2023. Skills and Drills Clinics and evaluations are available to prepare all players to play.
