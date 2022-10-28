ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
Millions Of Americans Can Get Stimulus Check Worth Over $10,000

As the COVID pandemic raged, the government gave out relief payments to Americans struggling financially. From April 2020 to December 2021, millions of people were sent their share of $931 billion that the federal government doled out. However, not everyone got everything they should have and, according to Uncle Sam, there could be 10 million individuals who are still eligible for payments. The good news is, they aren't too late to receive them... yet.
$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
Millions of student-loan borrowers had their debt transferred to new companies over the past year — and it resulted in payment errors for 'hundreds of thousands of accounts,' a federal consumer watchdog says

Millions of student-loan borrowers were transferred to new companies over the past year. The CFPB found those transfers resulted in significant errors on borrowers' balances. Many borrowers received inaccurate bills and errors tracking their payment progress. Last year, a number of student-loan companies announced they were ending their federal contracts,...
What Happens If You Inherit A House With A Mortgage

Grieving is a process that can't be rushed — it takes time to rewire your brain to life's new reality. Clinical psychologist Frances O'Connor, who studies the brain's response to grief, told NPR that the science shows "if you have a grief experience and you have support so that you have a little bit of time to learn, and confidence from the people around you, that you will in fact adapt." Unfortunately, this need for time doesn't gel with the cold and calculated immediate practicalities of inheritance and real estate.
Medicare Price Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?

Every year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act. In 2023, the premiums for the required Medicare Part B plan are going down, while premiums and deductibles for Part A are going up slightly.
Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday

Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
