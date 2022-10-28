Read full article on original website
My homeowners insurance company dropped me after I filed 2 claims in 5 years, and it taught me 3 lessons I wish I'd learned sooner
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I made two homeowners insurance claims...
Can You Close a Credit Card Without Harming Your Credit Score?
Your credit score is a powerful number. It can determine the loans you qualify for, the rates you get and the types of credit cards you can open. Because those three little digits mean so much, it's...
Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says
(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
Millions Of Americans Can Get Stimulus Check Worth Over $10,000
As the COVID pandemic raged, the government gave out relief payments to Americans struggling financially. From April 2020 to December 2021, millions of people were sent their share of $931 billion that the federal government doled out. However, not everyone got everything they should have and, according to Uncle Sam, there could be 10 million individuals who are still eligible for payments. The good news is, they aren't too late to receive them... yet.
Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 to arrive in just four days for millions
Beneficiaries of Social Security are just four days away from receiving their monthly payment worth an average of $1,657. On average, select recipients will receive payments of about $1,657, but the checks can theoretically go as high as $4,194 depending on one's standing, according to the Social Security Administration. Social...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate November 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can look forward to another hefty payment in November, as it marks the second straight month including a 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment...
$500 stimulus check likely coming your way
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Automatically Qualify — Here’s Why
The Biden administration is trying to make it as easy as possible for federal student loan borrowers to get debt relief of up to $20,000, having recently launched an online loan forgiveness...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans can claim one-time $850 relief check – see who’s eligible
THOUSANDS could get $850 dollar relief checks – but swift action is needed. Maine residents must submit their 2021 tax return by the extended date of October 31st in order to claim the check. An estimated 858,000 Mainers are eligible for a piece of the $729.3 million relief package,...
A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
Millions of student-loan borrowers had their debt transferred to new companies over the past year — and it resulted in payment errors for 'hundreds of thousands of accounts,' a federal consumer watchdog says
Millions of student-loan borrowers were transferred to new companies over the past year. The CFPB found those transfers resulted in significant errors on borrowers' balances. Many borrowers received inaccurate bills and errors tracking their payment progress. Last year, a number of student-loan companies announced they were ending their federal contracts,...
Stimulus Checks Update: How To Apply For These Payments Before Thanksgiving
As the U.S. continues to experience low inflation, stimulus checks and tax refunds are being sent out. As inflation keeps reaching its highest levels in the last 40 years, a number of U.S. states have approved the sending of payments. Before Thanksgiving, we inform you of the locations of the stimulus checks.
A 44-year-old professor who got $125,000 of student loans forgiven is redirecting his $1,000 monthly payments to build generational wealth
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Kevin Nadal went into six-figure student...
What Happens If You Inherit A House With A Mortgage
Grieving is a process that can't be rushed — it takes time to rewire your brain to life's new reality. Clinical psychologist Frances O'Connor, who studies the brain's response to grief, told NPR that the science shows "if you have a grief experience and you have support so that you have a little bit of time to learn, and confidence from the people around you, that you will in fact adapt." Unfortunately, this need for time doesn't gel with the cold and calculated immediate practicalities of inheritance and real estate.
Medicare Price Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?
Every year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act. In 2023, the premiums for the required Medicare Part B plan are going down, while premiums and deductibles for Part A are going up slightly.
Stimulus Check Updates: Here's How To Receive Another $1,400 Before November 17
The IRS has sent all three rounds of federal stimulus checks, and the vast majority of Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments. However, even a small percentage of those who lost out on the payments for several reasons make up a sizable number-more than 9 million, according to the IRS.
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. For couples who file jointly for tax year...
Social Security payment: $1,657 direct check for October to be sent out Wednesday
Several Social Security recipients will receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check on Wednesday. Those born from the first through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. Recipients with birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
