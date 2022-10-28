Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Related
coastalvirginiamag.com
A Modern Twist in Southern Shores
At the intersection of love, loss and longing sits a house perched high up on a forested dune in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. There, the grownup version of a girl of the ’60s realized her dream of a long, lean mid-century modern house like the floorplans she had drawn during church decades before.
Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers
NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
The best and worst cities for veterans to live
Results of new research rank the best and worst cities for veterans. Virginia Beach came in just outside the Top 10, ranking number 11.
pctonline.com
Accel’s Hobbs Returns a Tombstone to Its Rightful Resting Place
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As a service professional who finds himself inspecting and treating in 7 to 10 crawlspaces per day, Matt Hobbs, Accel Pest Control, Virginia Beach, Va., is used to the off-beaten-path encounters. Hobbs’s recent discovery of a gravestone in a crawlspace led him down a circuitous investigative path for an important cause – the return of this gravestone to its rightful resting place.
Popular Virginia Beach restaurant temporarily closed because of 'current economic climate'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular Virginia Beach restaurant is closing its doors temporarily. This weekend, a lot of hungry people showed up at Mary’s Kitchen for a hot breakfast only to find a locked door. The owner of the Virginia Beach staple says the business is shut...
capecoddaily.com
WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue
NORFOLK, Virginia (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard, a crew of scientists and others launched an air and sea mission to rescue 13 people, including a child, from a fishing vessel just moments before it sank in darkness in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia. The Coast Guard said in a statement that […] The post WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Hampton Roads father, daughters plead guilty for roles in attack on U.S. Capitol
Members of a Hampton Roads family have pleaded guilty to charges for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Local salon owner vows to re-open after tragedy
A local business made it through the pandemic only to get hit with a double whammy no one saw coming. It's a story of triumph, tragedy, and hope.
Teenager in critical condition after shooting on Carver Ave. in Virginia Beach
Police are now investigating following a shooting that left a teen in Virginia Beach with critical injuries.
Haunted Hampton Roads | Fort Monroe in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Fort Monroe is the largest stone fort built in the U.S., dating all the way back to the 1830s. Visitors pass through this structure daily; however, this isn't a story about the fort’s visitors. It's a story bout the "permanent residents" that haunt it. “People...
peninsulachronicle.com
Nao Trinidad Drops Anchor at Yorktown Waterfront
YORK- The Nao Trinidad sailed into Yorktown during the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, October 27. The 200-ton, 29-meter-long and eight-meter-wide tall ship is a square-rigged replica of the flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition that took place from 1519 to 1522, during the first circumnavigation of the globe.
Hampton Aquaplex opens this weekend
After months of waiting, the Hampton Aquaplex officially opens Saturday, October 29. It's the largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia. The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. on Coliseum Drive next to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones will be there. You'll also be able to get a sneak peek of the outdoor splashdown park, which opens next spring.
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
Woman found dead on 36th St in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a woman was found dead in Newport News over the weekend.
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
13newsnow.com
Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. The crash happened just before midnight in the 1800 block of Harpers Road. Initial investigations found that the rider of the motorcycle lost control on a...
Hampton community doesn’t want historic site rezoned for warehouses
"It's an environmental justice issue. You are asking low-income African American, mainly seniors, to bear the burden of any adverse effects that come along with industry,"
Comments / 0