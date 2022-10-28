ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

coastalvirginiamag.com

A Modern Twist in Southern Shores

At the intersection of love, loss and longing sits a house perched high up on a forested dune in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. There, the grownup version of a girl of the ’60s realized her dream of a long, lean mid-century modern house like the floorplans she had drawn during church decades before.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
13News Now

Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
NORFOLK, VA
pctonline.com

Accel’s Hobbs Returns a Tombstone to Its Rightful Resting Place

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As a service professional who finds himself inspecting and treating in 7 to 10 crawlspaces per day, Matt Hobbs, Accel Pest Control, Virginia Beach, Va., is used to the off-beaten-path encounters. Hobbs’s recent discovery of a gravestone in a crawlspace led him down a circuitous investigative path for an important cause – the return of this gravestone to its rightful resting place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
capecoddaily.com

WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue

NORFOLK, Virginia (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard, a crew of scientists and others launched an air and sea mission to rescue 13 people, including a child, from a fishing vessel just moments before it sank in darkness in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia. The Coast Guard said in a statement that […] The post WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | Fort Monroe in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Fort Monroe is the largest stone fort built in the U.S., dating all the way back to the 1830s. Visitors pass through this structure daily; however, this isn't a story about the fort’s visitors. It's a story bout the "permanent residents" that haunt it. “People...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Nao Trinidad Drops Anchor at Yorktown Waterfront

YORK- The Nao Trinidad sailed into Yorktown during the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, October 27. The 200-ton, 29-meter-long and eight-meter-wide tall ship is a square-rigged replica of the flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition that took place from 1519 to 1522, during the first circumnavigation of the globe.
YORKTOWN, VA
13News Now

Hampton Aquaplex opens this weekend

After months of waiting, the Hampton Aquaplex officially opens Saturday, October 29. It's the largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia. The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. on Coliseum Drive next to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones will be there. You'll also be able to get a sneak peek of the outdoor splashdown park, which opens next spring.
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Man seriously hurt after motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. The crash happened just before midnight in the 1800 block of Harpers Road. Initial investigations found that the rider of the motorcycle lost control on a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

