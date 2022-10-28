After months of waiting, the Hampton Aquaplex officially opens Saturday, October 29. It's the largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia. The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. on Coliseum Drive next to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones will be there. You'll also be able to get a sneak peek of the outdoor splashdown park, which opens next spring.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO