FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Arts Council Wows Crowd With Pumpkin Glow
Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Scene from Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow Saturday at Overlook Park...
ladailypost.com
Short Video Of Kiwanis Fireworks Show At Overlook Park
VIDEO: The Los Alamos Daily Post presents this short video shot from a drone of the fireworks display Saturday night, which the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos provided for the community at Overlook Park in White Rock. This display was part of the White Rock Glow & Show event managed by the County Community Services Department, which included the Pumpkin Glow managed by the Los Alamos Arts Council/Fuller Lodge Art Center. Video by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos … The Gateway To Three National Parks
If you enjoy exploring the great outdoors and discovering historic attractions, you’re going to love Los Alamos. “The city is a gateway to three national parks – Bandelier National Monument, the Valles Caldera National Preserve and the new Manhattan Project National Historical Park – and as a result, it’s drawing visitors who can’t wait to take in the area’s beautiful scenery while embarking on unforgettable adventures and learning about local and national history.”
ladailypost.com
SFNF To Begin Riparian Restoration Along Pecos River
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will begin implementation of a project to improve stream stability and aquatic habitat along approximately 1,000 feet of the Pecos River near Cowles on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District as early as Nov. 1. The Pecos River at Cowles project...
rrobserver.com
County approves design and construction of Paseo del Volcan extension
Intersection of Unser Blvd. and Paseo del Volcan. (Michaela Helean/Observer) The Sandoval County Commission approved funds on Oct.26 for Huitt Zollars to start work on the design and construction phase of the Paseo del Volcan extension. “What great news this is to be able to start the next phase of...
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
pommietravels.com
The Parador Santa Fe Review: Cute Boutique Hotel in Santa Fe
ladailypost.com
Jazz Project Hosts ‘Black Box Jazz Club’ Thursday & Friday
Jazz Project will host “Black Box Jazz Club” Thursday and Friday. The event transforms the Los Alamos High School (LAHS) Black Box Theater into a Jazz Club and features eight student jazz ensembles from Los Alamos and Santa Fe. Both nights will feature sets from the “LAHS Jazz...
losalamosreporter.com
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Halloweekend At Allure Hair & Nail Salon
Scene from Halloweekend Friday with, from left, Benny, Sarafina (stylist) and Natalie Martinez at Allure Hair & Nail Salon at 148 Central Park Square. Courtesy photo. Getting into the Halloween spirit during Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet is Mimi, a 10-year-old chiweenie disquised as a small cow Friday at Allure Hair & Nail Salon at 148 Central Park Square. Courtesy photo.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From 2022 Trick-Or-Treat On MainStreet Friday
Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone distributes candy to Trick-or-Treaters during the 2022 Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event Friday in downtown Los Alamos. The annual event is hosted by Los Alamos MainStreet and Creative District, part of LACDC, along with sponsors including Los Alamos County, Enterprise Bank & Trust and Del Norte Credit Union and the dozens of businesses and organizations that hand out candy to the costumed trick-or-treaters. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
2022 Boo at the Zoo filled with haunted habitats, spooky activities
The event Saturday was sold out with more than 10,000 guests expected.
Santa Fe police investigating after woman found dead Saturday afternoon
Police in New Mexico are investigating a death.
ladailypost.com
Video: Council Vice Chair Denise Derkacs Shares Work Session Highlights
Los Alamos County Councilor Denise Derkacs offers highlights from Tuesday night’s council work session. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Cone Zone: Week Of Oct. 31, 2022
Note: This is the final Cone Zone publication for the season. Cone Zone will start up again in the spring of 2023. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call 662.8150, or visit “Projects/Public Works”....
1 dead, 1 injured in Coors intersection crash
The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit reported to a fatal crash scene around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
Victorian-style pastime comes to Albuquerque cemetery
Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery.
ladailypost.com
County Tourism Task Force Meets Nov. 2
The Los Alamos County Tourism Implementation Task Force (TITF) will meet at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Room 110 of the Municipal Building at 1000 Central Ave and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Nov. 2, 2022 TITF...
ladailypost.com
Board Of Public Utilities To Hold Work Session Nov. 2
The Los Alamos County Board of Public Utilities (BPU) will meet in a work session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Nov. 2, 2022 BPU Work Session Agenda. Find the link to this...
Local synagogue fundraises through brunch event
Mayor Tim Keller was a guest speaker at the event, addressing the topic at hand.
