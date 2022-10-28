Opportunity Scholarship Grows New Mexico College Enrollment By Over 4 Percent In First Increase Since 2010

Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Democracy Project Invites Candidates To Help Build Trust In Elections
ALBUQUERQUE — With the goal of building trust in both candidates and elections, the New Mexico Democracy Project was recently launched by an alliance of local groups with the goals of getting candidates to sign on to its Candidate Principals for Trusted Elections. These five concepts – Honest Process,...
ladailypost.com
Governor Appoints Stephanie DuBois To Fill Couy Griffin’s Otero County Commission Seat
Oct. 19, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Democrat Stephanie Dubois to the Otero County Commission. The former chairwoman of the Otero County Democratic Party, DuBois fills the Otero County Commission seat of former Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin. Griffin was removed from his Otero County Commission seat by a New Mexico judge for his role in the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the United States Capitol. Griffin also is barred from holding future elected office.
