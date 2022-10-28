ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
How Many of These Nasty Nicknames for Maine Towns Have You Heard of?

Maine has over 700 cities and towns, and a brutal sense of humor. Put these two facts together, and I bet Maine has more nasty, tasteless, and hilarious nicknames for our towns than any other state in the nation. We asked you on Facebook for your nasty Maine town nicknames, and you did not disappoint. There were PLENTY that we will not re-print here, but there still is a lot that we can. Well done, Mainers. You never disappoint!
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame

Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Meet the candidates for governor in New Hampshire: Karlyn Borysenko

NHPR has reached out to voters to gather their questions for candidates who are on the ballot this November. Election Day is just around the corner, and NHPR’s Rick Ganley is sitting down with the candidates to ask them those questions from listeners. Here’s a transcript from his interview with Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Karlyn Borysenko.
Rare Bird Spotted on Cape Cod for Fourth Time in Over 60 Years

Cape Cod’s beaches are known for their majestic views and the occasional whale sighting, but a rare bird has people excited. Birders in Massachusetts are on the lookout for a rare bird that has been spotted in Brewster. The Cape Cod region has become famous lately for shark and whale sightings, but this is the first time this particular bird has been seen in the state.
New Hampshire rankings are impressive

New Hampshire has always been fortunate to land in many of the country's top 10 lists, and it's a great feeling to constantly be sitting at the cool kids' table. I noticed recently that New Hampshire was ranked 6th on the Tax Foundations 2023 Index of Business Climate, which measures an overall score for corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes. The foundation is the nation's leading independent tax policy research organization. It's interesting to see how our neighboring New England states ranked… Massachusetts 34th, Maine 35th, Vermont 44th, Rhode Island 42nd, and Connecticut 47th. Wyoming came in 1st. The worst states were New Jersey 50th, New York 49th, District of Colombia 48th, and Connecticut 47th.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
