4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Chiefs players who could be traded away at NFL deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs have been exclusively considered as buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Do they have any value to gain as sellers instead?. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs are knotted up with their next opponent—the Tennessee Titans—for the second-best record in the AFC and have only been considered as buyers in the weeks leading up to the deadline. The Kadarius Toney trade was a move to improve the offensive efficiency from the perspective of wide receiver scoring. All of the buzz around adding to the offense, and the further potential it offers to the club in the short term, begs the question of what else the front office will do before the deadline arrives.
Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday in the aftermath of a quarterback change and second consecutive loss. Brady, in his fifth season as an assistant with the Colts, was named offensive coordinator in 2021. Indianapolis has 26 total points the past two games, resulting in losses to the Tennessee Titans (19-10) and Washington Commanders (17-16). ...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings and the son of ex-head coach Mike Zimmer, has died, his family announced Tuesday. He was 38.
Chiefs Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade
The Chiefs have already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Giants. With the deadline just two days away, it sounds like the AFC powerhouse could make one more notable move. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a plethora of...
Chiefs Are Reportedly Signing Former Bears Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs made headlines last week by sending two draft picks to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Today, the Chiefs have reportedly added another receiver from the 2021 draft class to their roster. In a report sent out this afternoon by Tom ...
Where Chiefs stand in AFC West after Week 8
The Chiefs didn’t play in Week 8 but still kept their spot at the top of the AFC West. Here’s where Kansas City stands in the division:. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) Here’s a deeper look at the AFC West heading into Week 9:. Kansas City Chiefs. Overall...
Will a true top running back emerge for KC Chiefs after the bye?
So far this season the Kansas City Chiefs have used a three-man rotation at running back, but coming out of their bye will one of them emerge as a #1 back?. The Kansas City Chiefs were on their bye week this past weekend. After a solid 5-2 start to the season, the Chiefs are now preparing for the final 10-game stretch of the 2022 season. In their first seven games, Patrick Mahomes and the passing attack were fantastic once again, but the rushing attack still remains a bit of a mystery. The Chiefs have had some success running the ball, but it has been an inconsistent committee approach so far. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, and rookie Isiah Pacheco have all played a role, but will any of them take control of the running back position coming out of the bye?
KC Chiefs need to watch cap flexibility at NFL’s trade deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs could be buyers ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline. But, a splashy move will not sabotage their 2023 plans. The NFL trade deadline is approaching on Tuesday afternoon, and the Kansas City Chiefs stand to be buyers. Well, they already have, at least. Things have...
Andy Reid suggests Chiefs could make more moves ahead of trade deadline
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid isn’t ruling out the possibility of the team making another move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The team already sent a pair of draft picks to the New York Giants to acquire WR Kadarius Toney. When asked about whether the team could be convinced to trade away a player, Reid suggested there is a possibility that they could trade someone away or that they could acquire another player ahead of the upcoming deadline.
KC Chiefs add wide receiver Dazz Newsome to practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have added wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad on Monday. No position has seen more activity in this calendar year for the Kansas City Chiefs than at wide receiver. On Monday, they continued to tinker with their depth with the addition of wideout Dazz Newsome to the team’s practice squad, according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.
Patrick Mahomes excited to get 'playmaker' Kadarius Toney involved in Chiefs offense
The Kansas City Chiefs added to their receiver group during the bye week, trading for Kadarius Toney. Patrick Mahomes offered his thoughts on the move in his weekly appearance on “The Drive.”
