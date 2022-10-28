Read full article on original website
EU envisions an EV future
It’s Monday, October 31, and European negotiators have agreed to phase out gasoline-powered cars by 2035. European Union negotiators reached a landmark deal last week to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars. By 2035, they agreed, automakers must achieve a 100 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from new cars sold — effectively sealing the fate of the European internal combustion engine.
Massachusetts’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Opens Today — Who Qualifies To Apply?
Heating bills are expected to surge this winter, thanks to higher fuel costs and colder weather, but there's help available to low-income Massachusetts residents. The Massachusetts Department of...
A new tax credit for biogas could be a boon to factory farms
When Maria Payan’s son was screened for cancer, she knew he had to leave home. The Payan family lived in Delta, Pennsylvania, a rural community of fewer than 1,000 people near the southern edge of the state, bordering Maryland. Payan, a Pennsylvania native, said she wanted her son Michael to grow up in a small, idyllic community like she did when she was young, making Delta an attractive place to raise a family.
Feds to Colorado River states: reduce water usage, or we will do it for you
This story is part of the Grist series Parched, an in-depth look at how climate change-fueled drought is reshaping communities, economies, and ecosystems. In theory, the federal government can unilaterally cut water deliveries from the Colorado River’s two main reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which release more than 2 trillion gallons of water to farms and cities across the Southwest each year. In reality, this has never happened: Previous cuts have always been negotiated between the federal government and the seven states that use the river.
