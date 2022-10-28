2 Lompoc Women Killed, Goleta Man Critically Injured in Fiery Head-On Collision Near Gaviota

Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash
A motorcyclist crashed near Orcutt and and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Saturday evening. At 9:12 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road. A male driving a motorcyle suffered major injuries after crashing. He was stabilized at the scene by...
Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night
One transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injury after their motorcycle crashed on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2 people injured after vehicle crashes into business in Goleta
SBC Fire officials say the two women injured are employees of the United Family Thrift Store in Goleta.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two
A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
onscene.tv
Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis
10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m. The post Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Montecito Firefighters Respond to Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash, Van Fire
A motorcyclist was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a crash involving a sedan on Saturday morning, according to Montecito Fire Department officials. At 9:50 a.m., Montecito firefighters were dispatched to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist...
Noozhawk
Crews Battle Residential Structure Fire in Northeast Santa Maria Neighborhood
Santa Maria firefighters responded Sunday night to a structure fire in a northeast residential neighborhood in the city. At approximately 9:20 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire and Police departments, along with AMR ambulances, were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Alvin Avenue. Personnel from the Santa Barbara...
Plane bound for SLO airport makes emergency landing on road
The aircraft struck a power line during the forced landing, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
syvnews.com
Man suffers medical emergency, rolls pickup off Hwy 154, dies
A man died after he apparently suffered a medical emergency while driving, lost control of his pickup and rolled it over in a field about 3:20 p.m. Thursday in Santa Ynez Valley, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said. The man was driving a double-cab Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway...
Plane forced to land due mechanical failure hits power line, fire officials say
The pilot managed to land the plane just 5 miles away from the Santa Maria Airport. No injuries were reported.
Santa Maria man found dead of gunshot wounds in crashed car identified by police
Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the case, the Santa Maria Police Department said.
UPDATE: Santa Maria man killed in crash along Hwy 154
First responders were unable to save a driver who crashed along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.
Noozhawk
Crews Contain Fire at Recycling and Refuse Facility in Los Olivos
A fire that broke out at the recycling and refuse transfer station in Los Olivos burned nearly three acres before Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to corral it Sunday afternoon. According to county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, the blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Santa...
calcoastnews.com
Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo
A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police
San Luis Obispo Police arrested four people on possession of burglary tools used to steal catalytic converters during a traffic stop on Phillips and Grove Street just before 4 a.m. Friday morning. The post Four arrested for possession of burglary equipment at traffic stop by San Luis Obispo police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police identified the man who was killed in a deadly October 20 shooting. The post Victim identified in deadly shooting in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Century-old bottles found in trash pit to be displayed at SLO County lighthouse
The glass bottles offer a window into life at the lighthouse in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a docent said.
calcoastnews.com
Man attempts to cash forged check in Orcutt, arrested after check
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Santa Maria men after they allegedly attempted to cash a forged check at an Orcutt bank on Tuesday, which prompted a chase and search for one of the suspects. Shortly before 3 p.m., employees at a bank in the 1100 block of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Restaurant Roundup: Downtown Restaurant to Close and Two Eateries Featured on TV
Two local eateries will be featured on national television and the Natural Cafe's downtown location will close citing untenable conditions on State Street. Natural Cafe Closes Downtown Location Due to State Street Issues. After 30 years at 508 State Street, the health-focused eatery Natural Cafe will close in March 2023...
