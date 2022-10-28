ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

2 Lompoc Women Killed, Goleta Man Critically Injured in Fiery Head-On Collision Near Gaviota

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor
Noozhawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash

A motorcyclist crashed near Orcutt and and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Saturday evening. At 9:12 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road. A male driving a motorcyle suffered major injuries after crashing. He was stabilized at the scene by...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
onscene.tv

Fiery Crash Sends Female to Hospital | Somis

10.29.2022 | 3:40 AM | SOMIS – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle on fire into a power pole on SR-118 at Aggen Rd. When crews arrived on scene, they found the front end of the vehicle on fire with the female driver laying in the road.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Montecito Firefighters Respond to Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash, Van Fire

A motorcyclist was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a crash involving a sedan on Saturday morning, according to Montecito Fire Department officials. At 9:50 a.m., Montecito firefighters were dispatched to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on the 2000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. The motorcyclist...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Crews Contain Fire at Recycling and Refuse Facility in Los Olivos

A fire that broke out at the recycling and refuse transfer station in Los Olivos burned nearly three acres before Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to corral it Sunday afternoon. According to county Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason, the blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the Santa...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two fires in one night in San Luis Obispo

A pair of fires broke out along Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a commercial fire at 952 Higuera Street, according to Cal Fire. Sandwich shop Urbane Cafe is located at that address. The blaze burned for just minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man attempts to cash forged check in Orcutt, arrested after check

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Santa Maria men after they allegedly attempted to cash a forged check at an Orcutt bank on Tuesday, which prompted a chase and search for one of the suspects. Shortly before 3 p.m., employees at a bank in the 1100 block of...
ORCUTT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy