WLBT
Hundreds attend special screening of “Till” movie in small Mississippi town
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of people in the small town of Mound Bayou, Mississippi, attended a special screening of the movie “Till.”. The film retells the story of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was killed by two white men for allegedly whistling at a white woman in Mississippi in 1955.
WAPT
Family of Emmett Till react to first weekend of "Till" movie release
MONEY, Miss. — The family of Emmett Till is hoping the release of the movie "Till" will help to further the story of the teen who was murdered in Money, Mississippi back in 1955. "A story that Mamie Till Mobley wanted told back in 1955, is finally going to...
Emmett Till movie shown in Mississippi town pivotal to the story
MOUND BAYOU, Miss. (AP) — The tiny, all-Black town of Mound Bayou became a safe haven for Emmett Till’s mother as she traveled to Mississippi to testify in the murder trial of two white men who lynched her son in 1955. Hundreds of people — a good portion of Mound Bayou’s 1,500 residents — turned out Thursday […] The post Emmett Till movie shown in Mississippi town pivotal to the story appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
