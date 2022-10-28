MOUND BAYOU, Miss. (AP) — The tiny, all-Black town of Mound Bayou became a safe haven for Emmett Till’s mother as she traveled to Mississippi to testify in the murder trial of two white men who lynched her son in 1955. Hundreds of people — a good portion of Mound Bayou’s 1,500 residents — turned out Thursday […] The post Emmett Till movie shown in Mississippi town pivotal to the story appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

MOUND BAYOU, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO