ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mound Bayou, MS

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Emmett Till movie shown in Mississippi town pivotal to the story

MOUND BAYOU, Miss. (AP) — The tiny, all-Black town of Mound Bayou became a safe haven for Emmett Till’s mother as she traveled to Mississippi to testify in the murder trial of two white men who lynched her son in 1955. Hundreds of people — a good portion of Mound Bayou’s 1,500 residents — turned out Thursday […] The post Emmett Till movie shown in Mississippi town pivotal to the story appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MOUND BAYOU, MS
WLBT

Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing a dredging operation to assist with vessels traveling down the low Mississippi River. They are temporarily closing navigation near Rosedale through October 29. While it’s closed, the corps will work to clear the channel. Additional closures may...
VICKSBURG, MS
WATN Local Memphis

This Mid-South bakery is getting national attention, but at first, they thought it was a scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South bakery is getting national attention for its sweet treats. But at first, the owners of Sweet Tooth Teddy thought the whole thing was a scam. “We are in Clarksdale Mississippi. We are currently operating out of the commercial kitchen inside Meraki Roasting Co.,” said Theodore Strong Jr., co-owner of Sweet Tooth Teddy.
CLARKSDALE, MS
WTVM

Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
COLUMBUS, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Itta Bena, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Leflore County High School basketball team will have a game with Amanda Elzy High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New VA clinic in Greenville opens October 31

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (VAMC) announced the relocation of the Greenville VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). The clinic will be located on 1651 Highway 1 South Suite 1D, in Greenville. The Veterans located at 1502 South Colorado Street last day of operation will be Friday, October […]
GREENVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy