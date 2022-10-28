Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself: The five goriest scenes, explained
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself may be your classic supernatural YA show, except for one factor: the sheer amount of blood. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix. Unlike popular teen media of today, which veers more into regular high-schoolers dealing with mental health and relationships, this series draws back to the supernatural YA craze of the early 2010s.
dexerto.com
Daredevil Born Again: Release date window, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again, marking Charlie Cox’s full return to the MCU on Disney+, from its release date and whether there’s a trailer, to cast, plot, and other details. Disney+ has spawned a successful wave of MCU TV shows, though Netflix beat them...
'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons
"Fate: The Winx Saga," a fantasy teen drama based on "Winx Club," won't return for a third season on Netflix.
dexerto.com
Ms Marvel Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Ms. Marvel Season 2, the (hopeful) return of Kamala Khan to the MCU, from a possible release date to cast, plot, and other details. The first season of Ms. Marvel dropped on Disney+ earlier this year. It’s a show that’s been showered in acclaim for all sorts of reasons, from its Muslim representation and Iman Vellani’s star-making performance as the titular hero, to its refreshing storytelling in a stale Phase Four.
dexerto.com
The Witcher: Over 80% of fans won’t watch without Henry Cavill
More than 80% of The Witcher fans won’t watch the show following Henry Cavill’s departure and Liam Hemsworth’s recast, according to a new poll. The Man of Steel and Mission: Impossible – Fallout star has played Geralt of Rivia since the show’s launch on Netflix in 2019. From the first episode, he proved himself to be a capable, burly Witcher, and he’s the best thing about the whole endeavor.
dexerto.com
Asmongold explains why he’s “not writing off” The Witcher after Henry Cavill departure
Twitch star Asmongold isn’t ready to close the book on The Witcher show after it was revealed that Henry Cavill would be leaving the show and replaced by Liam Hemsworth. The Witcher fans were shocked when the news broke on October 29 that Henry Cavill would be exiting the show following its third season on Netflix.
dexerto.com
Dream mocks his own face reveal video with clever Halloween costume
Content creator Dream poked fun at the online hate he received after his face reveal video by making his Halloween costume all about the reveal and the backlash. At the beginning of October, Minecraft streamer Dream finally revealed his face to his audience. Previously, the content creator had remained anonymous but after years of teasing a face reveal, Clay finally removed his mask and showed the world what he looked like.
SND Announces Rap-Filled, Body-Swap Animated Feature ‘Kittened’ From ‘Despicable Me’ Studio (EXCLUSIVE)
SND, the film arm of French commercial network M6, and Quad, the banner behind “The Intouchables,” are teaming up to produce “Kittened,” a high-profile CGI animated feature directed by Albert Pereira-Lazaro (“Lascars”). On top of producing, SND will handle worldwide sales and French distribution. The high-concept project will be introduced to buyers at the AFM, which kicks off on Nov. 1. Two leading animation studios have been tapped to work on the feature — Mac Guff, the prestige banner behind the “Despicable Me” franchise, and Jungler, an up-and-coming animation studio which previously worked on “The Smurfs.” Set in contemporary Paris, “Kittened” revolves around...
dexerto.com
Where to find the Lion’s Claws in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Fans working on the “Breaking Bones” quest line in Disney Dreamlight Valley need to locate a handful of Lion’s Claws around the Sunlight Plateau. Below is everything you need to know to find them. Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are currently celebrating Halloween alongside the new quest lines...
dexerto.com
TikToker shocks viewers with insane Ho-Oh Pokemon tie-dye shirt
One TikToker has stunned Pokemon fans with an incredibly elaborate tie-dye shirt featuring Ho-Oh, the Legendary bird from Gold version. There are plenty of TikTokers who specialize in pretty niche content that has found massive success on the platform. Thanks to their skill or the elements they blend into their...
Foodies Who've Visited Celeb-Owned Restaurants, We Want To Hear About Your Experiences
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans “genuinely” impressed and surprised by Zorua encounters
Despite a rocky launch, Pokemon Go players have been enjoying Zorua’s surprise debut, with many impressed at the Pokemon’s implementation. Pokemon Go players were ready to snag Zorua during its debut in the recent Shuppet Spotlight Hour event. However, some frustrating bugs led to a cancellation of the Pokemon’s appearance in most time zones. While fans worried it wouldn’t make it back in time for the Halloween 2022 event, a recent update has fixed Zorua’s initial introduction – and fans are loving it.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect responds to fan Doctober Halloween costumes: “Lamborghini accident?”
Dr Disrespect’s Doctober cosplay contest returned for Halloween 2022 and after seeing some of the submissions, he has once again been blown away. The YouTube streamer has been running his annual competition ever since the old days on Twitch, before he was banned in the summer of 2020. In 2019, for example, a pug was even pictured dressed as the best video gamer in the world.
dexerto.com
Why Black Panther 2 only features one post-credit scene
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have a post-credits scene? Producer Nate Moore has shed light on what Marvel fans can expect at the end of Black Panther 2 and the future of the MCU. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the latest MCU blockbuster, which will mark the end of Phase...
dexerto.com
Black Panther 2 producer debunks Doctor Doom appearance theories
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore has addressed the rumors of Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom appearing in the MCU blockbuster, as Marvel fans anticipate his arrival. The debut of the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hotly anticipated for years. Though Marvel’s favorite family spawned...
dexerto.com
How to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops: Feldrake mount, Dragon Kite pet, more
Here we’ll show you how to claim WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops, as there are a handful of new awesome rewards including the Feldrake mount, the Dragon Kite pet, and more. WoW Dragonflight’s official release is almost here, and to celebrate the build-up towards the launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment is giving fans who watch Twitch streams of the game extra goodies.
dexerto.com
YouTuber wins Halloween with life-sized Pokemon robot and Ash cosplay
A Pokemon superfan on YouTube has taken Halloween by storm, completing their Ash cosplay with a life-sized Jolteon robot. YouTuber Dave’s Armoury uses robots in inventive and fun ways with his content, ranging from building LEGO art to giving the perfect massage. To celebrate Halloween, he created a life-sized...
dexerto.com
MW2 players discover bizarre “wallrun” movement technique
Modern Warfare 2 players on TikTok have figured out a way to imitate the “wallrun” feature from the jetpack age of Call of Duty. MW2 has been dubbed the killer of the so-called “movement era” of Call of Duty, but it turns out there are still some tricks up the sleeve of the new title – though they may not be intentional.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect gives Elon Musk advice over Twitter verified backlash: “Wake up Elon”
Streaming star Dr Disrespect has offered some advice to Elon Musk over the rumored changes to Twitter’s verification system, and it is trademark Doc. After his deal to buy Twitter stalled in the summer, South African business magnate Elon Musk has finally been able to get his hands on the social media platform after completing a reported $44 billion purchase.
Taylor Swift is coming to Tampa this spring for new tour after ‘Midnights’ release
Attention Swifties: Taylor is returning to Tampa, Florida.
Comments / 0