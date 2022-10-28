Photos: Veterans participate in the 2022 PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week at Congressional Country Club

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is a golf program that helps to rehabilitate veterans with the goal to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional feel being.

Every year PGA HOPE introduces the game of golf to 7,500 veterans at 215 venues across the country.

This year, 20 veterans living with physical or cognitive challenges such as TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and amputees traveled to the nation’s capital for specialized golf and wellness training.

Last week, the group of heroes played Congressional Country Club, host of the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Before the round, they participated in a program showcase and interview opportunities.

After their week was complete, the veterans became PGA HOPE Ambassadors, with a responsibility to serve as a champion for PGA HOPE in their home market.