Photos: Veterans participate in the 2022 PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week at Congressional Country Club

By Riley Hamel
 4 days ago
PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is a golf program that helps to rehabilitate veterans with the goal to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional feel being.

Every year PGA HOPE introduces the game of golf to 7,500 veterans at 215 venues across the country.

This year, 20 veterans living with physical or cognitive challenges such as TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and amputees traveled to the nation’s capital for specialized golf and wellness training.

Last week, the group of heroes played Congressional Country Club, host of the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Before the round, they participated in a program showcase and interview opportunities.

After their week was complete, the veterans became PGA HOPE Ambassadors, with a responsibility to serve as a champion for PGA HOPE in their home market.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game

The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
