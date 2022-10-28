Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself: The five goriest scenes, explained
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself may be your classic supernatural YA show, except for one factor: the sheer amount of blood. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself has just dropped on Netflix. Unlike popular teen media of today, which veers more into regular high-schoolers dealing with mental health and relationships, this series draws back to the supernatural YA craze of the early 2010s.
dexerto.com
Daredevil Born Again: Release date window, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again, marking Charlie Cox’s full return to the MCU on Disney+, from its release date and whether there’s a trailer, to cast, plot, and other details. Disney+ has spawned a successful wave of MCU TV shows, though Netflix beat them...
dexerto.com
The Witcher Season 3: Release window, cast, plot & more
The Witcher Season 3 has finished production and will follow the story of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennifer after the cliffhanger of the second season. Spoilers for The Witcher below!. Season 2 of The Witcher ended with the shocking revelation that the general White Flame is actually Duny, Ciri’s father.
dexerto.com
Henry Cavill exits The Witcher as Liam Hemsworth becomes Geralt of Rivia in Season 4
Henry Cavill is set to relinquish his role as Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher Season 3, passing on the role to Liam Hemsworth for Season 4. The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, thanks to the immense appeal of CDProjektRed’s iconic gaming franchise. Based on...
dexerto.com
Ms Marvel Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Ms. Marvel Season 2, the (hopeful) return of Kamala Khan to the MCU, from a possible release date to cast, plot, and other details. The first season of Ms. Marvel dropped on Disney+ earlier this year. It’s a show that’s been showered in acclaim for all sorts of reasons, from its Muslim representation and Iman Vellani’s star-making performance as the titular hero, to its refreshing storytelling in a stale Phase Four.
'Fate: The Winx Saga': Netflix cancels series after two seasons
"Fate: The Winx Saga," a fantasy teen drama based on "Winx Club," won't return for a third season on Netflix.
Booked & Busy: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Joining The MCU, Will Become ‘Wonder Man’ In New Disney+ Series
Actor and one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is taking his talents to Marvel. Deadline reports he will become Wonder Man in an upcoming Disney+ series. Mateen II is currently on Broadway, dazzling critics with his performance in the revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Suzan Lori Parks play Topdog/Underdog will be taking his talents from […]
SND Announces Rap-Filled, Body-Swap Animated Feature ‘Kittened’ From ‘Despicable Me’ Studio (EXCLUSIVE)
SND, the film arm of French commercial network M6, and Quad, the banner behind “The Intouchables,” are teaming up to produce “Kittened,” a high-profile CGI animated feature directed by Albert Pereira-Lazaro (“Lascars”). On top of producing, SND will handle worldwide sales and French distribution. The high-concept project will be introduced to buyers at the AFM, which kicks off on Nov. 1. Two leading animation studios have been tapped to work on the feature — Mac Guff, the prestige banner behind the “Despicable Me” franchise, and Jungler, an up-and-coming animation studio which previously worked on “The Smurfs.” Set in contemporary Paris, “Kittened” revolves around...
dexerto.com
How to watch Don’t Worry Darling – Where to stream
Here’s your guide on how to watch the most infamous movie of the year, Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Don’t Worry Darling, a new psychological thriller from director Olivia Wilde, is arguably the biggest movie of the year, though perhaps not for the right reasons.
dexerto.com
The 9 best movies of the year, so far (November 2022)
From The Batman and Barbarian to Nope and Top: Gun Maverick, these are the best movies of the year, so read on for our 9 favorite films from 2022 so far…. It’s been an interesting year for cinema. Superhero movies were outgunned by a Tom Cruise throwback, while horror received critical acclaim and commercial success via the likes of X, Barbarian, and Nope.
Comments / 0