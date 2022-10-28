The Desire for Cost Savings Driving Key Trends in Healthcare Market

Read full article on original website
Growing Surgical Revenue, OR Automation Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Increasing surgical services revenue is a top priority for healthcare systems, with automation seen as a way to accomplish it, according to a new survey of healthcare executives conducted by The Health Management Academy. – Seventy-six percent of respondents named increasing surgical services revenue as a top priority, while...
Memora, Luma Partner to Offer Health Systems a Wholesale Digital Front Door
– Today, Memora Health announced a partnership with Luma Health to offer health systems a combined wholesale digital front door and patient engagement tool – which have traditionally been separate offerings. – Together the digital health companies will offer a tool that streamlines patient communication, increases access, and ensures...
Healthcare’s Evolution: Agile, Secure, Hybrid Work
Whether it’s expanding service-line offerings or embracing remote work models, there have been significant changes in the way healthcare is delivered to patients and supported by providers. The culture of healthcare has long been, “If the physicians and clinicians need to be onsite, then everyone does.” While remote work did happen within healthcare organizations, it was often limited to a very small population and/or very few use cases.
Digital Fax Solutions Alleviate Administrative Burden and Reduce Costs
At the LeadingAge Illinois 2022 Annual Meeting, Elizabeth McLaren, VP of Reimbursement and Community-Based Services, along with Steven Wermuth, MPA at Strategic Health Care, presented their analysis on the top billing mistakes. What did they find? Within long-term care providers, 8-10% of Medicare Advantage claims were denied. Shockingly, the 10% denial rate impacted revenue by $200 million! They also found that 80% of denied claims are due to missing or incorrect information used during intake and admission.
Mitigating Healthcare Cyber Risk Through Vendor Management
Look to these best practices to enhance your organization’s vendor risk management program. Vendor partnerships are critically important in today’s business world, especially as the pandemic accelerated many organizations’ digital transformation and the shift to remote operations, cloud adoption, and virtual services, such as those through telehealth, medical apps, and other healthcare technology and communication platforms continues to expand. This increased reliance on third parties also comes with a price: added exposure to cyber risks and vulnerabilities.
Gradient AI Acquires Healthcare Analytics Business Unit from Prognos Health ￼
– Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, recently announced that it has acquired Prognos Health’s analytics business underwriting unit to leverage data from the company’s large collection of integrated medical records and lab data via its real-world data marketplace.
Teladoc Health Appoints Laizer Kornwasser as President, Enterprise Growth & Global Markets
– Teladoc Health announced that is has named Laizer Kornwasser as President, Enterprise Growth & Global Markets, effective October 24, 2022. As President, Laizer will be focused on further unlocking the revenue and growth potential of the company and optimizing performance across Teladoc’s four market channels: US Group Health, International, Hospitals and Health Systems, and BetterHelp.
Pleno Secures $40M to Disrupt Sequencing Market, Scale Multi-omics
– Pleno, Inc, a multi-omic instrument platform company revolutionizing biological target detection for clinical testing and biomedical research raises $40M in Series A funding led by Deerfield Management and Foresite Capital. – The funding will accelerate the development of Pleno’s Hypercoding™ instrument platform, called RAPTOR ™, which is slated for...
BioIntelliSense Acquires Patient Monitoring Company AlertWatch
– BioIntelliSense, Inc. acquires AlertWatch, an FDA-cleared, clinically proven patient monitoring solution. AlertWatch uniquely provides robust integration, data analysis and a patented intuitive display of contextual patient data for more efficient, actionable clinical decisions. – As part of the recently announced strategic partnership with Medtronic, its Patient Monitoring business will...
Brave Health Raises $40M for Medicaid Virtual Health Platform
– Brave Health, a virtual mental health provider and engagement platform focused on serving Medicaid populations raises $40M in Series C funding round led by Town Hall Ventures, with existing investors Union Square Ventures, City Light Capital and others joining as well. The company has raised a total of $60M to date, and this most recent funding will support their continued expansion into value-based care arrangements and into new and existing markets.
Knowtion Health Acquires Rev Cycle A/R Platform Amplus
– Knowtion Health, formerly RSource Healthcare announced today it has acquired Amplus Group, a healthcare revenue cycle A/R resolution and technology service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. – For the past five years Amplus has utilized the latest in machine learning and automation to support accounts receivable...
Elion Raises $3M to Expand Digital Health Marketplace
– Elion, a San Francisco-based independent digital health technology marketplace company, today announced it has raised $3.3M in seed funding from leading digital health investors NEA, Max Ventures, 8VC, AlleyCorp, Charge Ventures and Floating Point, with additional participation from a broad set of healthcare founders and angels. – In addition...
KLAS-Bain: Post-Pandemic Investment Priorities for Healthcare Providers
– Competition in the provider IT space shows no signs of abating: Early-stage capital, big tech, and scale EMR players continue crowding into more segments. This has significant implications for providers as they transition into a new disruptive period, for software players as they fine-tune go-to-market models for the current environment, and for private equity investors as they look to invest behind winning themes.
Cap Rx and RxSpark Partner to Lower Drug Prices Nationwide
– RxSpark, a pharmacy discount platform inked announced a new partnership with Capital Rx, a health technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, to offer its users access to more affordable medications. – The new partnership will ensure that RxSpark prices are now cheaper...
Payers Must Increasingly See The Consumer As The Customer
Last year, the average annual premium for employer-sponsored family health coverage rose 4% to $22,221—including employer and worker contributions—according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. While employers are most often the ones selecting the health plan options and insurance for employees, the worker is the one who is left to navigate the healthcare continuum (including their true cost of care). In a recent study, 96% of patients indicated that the quality of their financial experience is an important factor in their satisfaction with their payer, which is why it is important that payers answer to all their stakeholders, not just employers.
Why It’s Time for Healthcare Organizations to Start Treating Patients Like Consumers
When the pandemic disrupted routine procedures and primary care across healthcare, many care delivery organizations believed patients would eventually return to in-person care as they always have once the pandemic was over and restrictions were lifted. Pent-up patient demand for non-emergency, preventative services–everything from cancer screenings to mental health support to birth control to smoking cessation–would eventually draw patients back into the healthcare system. Patients with common conditions like ear infections or UTIs would book an appointment with their primary care physician, wait as long as it took to see them, get their diagnosis, and receive a prescription or referral to a specialist if needed.
Humana Taps Cohere Health to Streamline Prior Authorizations for Cardiovascular & Surgical Specialties
– Health insurer Humana has expanded its partnership with Cohere Health to streamline the prior authorization process for cardiovascular care and surgical specialties. Both these care pathways are clinically complex, involving multiple exchanges between primary care physicians and specialists, which can contribute to costly and unnecessary variations in care. –...
NeuroFlow Secures $25M for Behavioral Health Integration Platform
– NeuroFlow, the market leader in behavioral health integration technology, has secured $25 million in growth capital, led by SEMCAP Health. – With SEMCAP Health as a new strategic partner and investor, the company will continue to expand its groundbreaking referral network and deepen its relationships with payors and providers, determined to identify and triage individuals with behavioral health needs across the spectrum of care.
Moving The Focus of Healthcare to Building Healthy Habits That Last
Without addressing root causes through sustained behavior modification, all results are temporary. The most effective approach to preventing and treating chronic disease today focuses on the creation of healthy habits that fundamentally change behavior in a sustainable way. Smart solutions involve personalized programs based on genetic testing, nutrition, exercise, mental well-being and 1:1 personal health coaching. This combination has achieved remarkable success in both warding off chronic disease before it arrives and slowing and reversing disease where it appears.
WELL Health Acquires EMR, Billing, Clinical Assets from CloudMD for $5.75M
– WELL Health is acquiring CloudMD’s Cloud Practice entity which includes OSCAR1 based Juno EMR and ClinicAid billing Software applications as well as three primary care clinics located in the province of British Columbia. – The combined entities serve more than 2,500 healthcare practitioners across Canada and represent WELL’s...
