The Desire for Cost Savings Driving Key Trends in Healthcare Market

Last year, the average annual premium for employer-sponsored family health coverage rose 4% to $22,221—including employer and worker contributions—according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. While employers are most often the ones selecting the health plan options and insurance for employees, the worker is the one who is left to navigate the healthcare continuum (including their true cost of care). In a recent study, 96% of patients indicated that the quality of their financial experience is an important factor in their satisfaction with their payer, which is why it is important that payers answer to all their stakeholders, not just employers.

11 DAYS AGO