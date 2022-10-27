ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent Brushes Off Ye’s Desire To Add More ‘Donda Academy’ Locations

By Brandon Caldwell
 4 days ago

Source: JACK GUEZ / Getty

Count 50 Cent out of potential investors in a second Donda Academy.

RELATED: Not The Answer: Kanye West Gets Curved By Skechers

RELATED: Lil Kim Blasts 50 Cent For Slandering Her Baby Daughter

After the artist formerly known as Kanye West returned to Instagram and said he had more Donda school designs and wanted 50’s help, the G-Unit leader quickly said he wasn’t going for it, given Ye’s recent backlash for antisemitic and anti-Black statements and the shuttering of several partnerships including Adidas, Balenciaga and the temporary closing of the Donda Academy in California.

“OK YE lets build a school in Houston but go cool off, Ni66a you hot right now the Feds all on you!” 50 tweeted on Thursday (October 27).

https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1585718532246892544

Donda Academy made headlines Thursday when the school announced it would be closing for the rest of the semester. Hours later, school administrators sent a follow-up e-mail, proclaiming the school was not only back open but back “with a vengeance.”

“Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!” the statement read.

Two sports programs, the college football team at Texas A&M and soccer club AFC Bournemouth announced they would no longer use Ye’s “Power” for pregame festivities. Ye’s Donda Sports agency lost its two marquee clients, Boston Celtics guard/forward Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the wake of the scandal.

