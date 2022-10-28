ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

CBS 42

Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
MOBILE, AL
The Hill

Housing costs are highest in these US cities: report

Housing costs are the most expensive in San Jose, Calf., where average monthly housing expenses take up close to a quarter of a household’s income, according to a new report. Both home values and asking rents soared throughout the pandemic, and Americans’ monthly budgets have only grown tighter as...
SAN JOSE, CA
BGR.com

Instagram is down and users are being told their accounts are suspended

Instagram is down as some users are reporting they are unable to access the platform due to their account appearing suspended. In addition, other users are seeing huge follower count drops. The Instagram Communication team posted on Twitter that it’s “aware that some of you are having issues accessing your...
petapixel.com

Photo Book of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s Life’s Work Now in Its 11th Edition

A new edition of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s career retrospective photo book has been published in France, two decades after the great photographer’s death. Henri Cartier Bresson: Photographe is the 11th edition of a set of 155 photographs taken by the man who was dubbed “the eye of the century.”
Mental_Floss

Why Don't We Have World's Fairs Anymore?

In today’s world, the world of tomorrow is usually showcased at events like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), or via grand announcements from companies like Apple. But in the 19th and 20th centuries, technological and architectural marvels often debuted at world’s fairs. The Eiffel Tower, the X-ray machine, and even IMAX movies were all initially seen by enraptured attendees at these massive gatherings that attracted attention from around the globe. Some have described them as “architectural beauty pageants.”
MINNESOTA STATE

