War in Ukraine, death of the Queen, Elon Musk … why are Nostradamus’s ‘predictions’ still winning converts?
There is good news and bad news. The good news is that, as you may have noticed, the world didn’t end on 4 July 1999. Hence the headline in the Guardian on Monday 5 July 1999: “Nostradamus wrong (please ignore if the world ended yesterday).”. Writing 450 years...
Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
Housing costs are highest in these US cities: report
Housing costs are the most expensive in San Jose, Calf., where average monthly housing expenses take up close to a quarter of a household’s income, according to a new report. Both home values and asking rents soared throughout the pandemic, and Americans’ monthly budgets have only grown tighter as...
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Week
Now that right there is interesting.
Instagram is down and users are being told their accounts are suspended
Instagram is down as some users are reporting they are unable to access the platform due to their account appearing suspended. In addition, other users are seeing huge follower count drops. The Instagram Communication team posted on Twitter that it’s “aware that some of you are having issues accessing your...
Photo Book of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s Life’s Work Now in Its 11th Edition
A new edition of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s career retrospective photo book has been published in France, two decades after the great photographer’s death. Henri Cartier Bresson: Photographe is the 11th edition of a set of 155 photographs taken by the man who was dubbed “the eye of the century.”
Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly will charge $20 a month as subscription fees
Twitter, under its new CEO, Elon Musk, may begin charging $20 a month as subscription fees from its users who have verified accounts. This is a sharp rise from the $5, and not coughing up this fee will mean that users will lose the coveted blue tick on their profiles, The Verge reported.
Notre Dame restoration project is reported to be finished on the 5th anniversary of the fire
Notre Dame’s restoration project is set to be completed on the fifth anniversary of the fire that damaged the structure in April 2019. The current reopening date is planned to take place on April 15, 2024, exactly five years after the damage was done. In the spring of this...
Why Don't We Have World's Fairs Anymore?
In today’s world, the world of tomorrow is usually showcased at events like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), or via grand announcements from companies like Apple. But in the 19th and 20th centuries, technological and architectural marvels often debuted at world’s fairs. The Eiffel Tower, the X-ray machine, and even IMAX movies were all initially seen by enraptured attendees at these massive gatherings that attracted attention from around the globe. Some have described them as “architectural beauty pageants.”
