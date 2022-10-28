ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Sidewalks are Crowded — With Hazards on Wheels, Pedestrians Say

By , 2022 By Jose Martinez, Tanaz Meghjani, Claudia Irizarry Aponte
Queens Post
Queens Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uov7B_0iqAuzKM00
A cyclist rides on the sidewalk on Second Avenue at E. 81st St. in Manhattan last week.Jose Martinez/THE CITY

This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 25, 2022 By Jose Martinez, Tanaz Meghjani and Claudia Irizarry Aponte

When Manny Ramirez hops on his e-bike to deliver food between Northern Manhattan and the Upper West Side, he said he tries to stick to the rules of the road — and to the bike lanes where he is allowed to operate.

“I don’t go too fast and I feel safer in the bike lane,” said Ramirez, who has been delivering orders placed via mobile apps for several years. “But not everyone does the same.”

Of course, delivery workers aren’t the only riders making use of so-called micromobility vehicles. The citywide boom in the use of e-bikes and e-scooters has coincided — perhaps unsurprisingly — with a spike in reports about hazardous bicycles, scooters and other devices that aren’t cars.

An analysis by THE CITY of 311 data shows that complaints about cycling, scootering and even in-line skating occurring in unwanted locations have boomed from pre-pandemic levels — jumping from 484 in 2019 to 1,036 last year. In 2022, 1,082 complaints were made as of October 23, with about half coming from Manhattan. (The 311 data does not distinguish between complaints about various forms of transportation, such as bikes vs. e-bikes.)

“There’s bikes, e-bikes, scooters and mopeds — it’s insane,” said Rachel Benoff, 46, on Thursday after a delivery worker on an e-bike rode past her on an East 82nd Street sidewalk.“I feel like I am constantly having to dodge people.”

The surge has also been accompanied by a Citi Bike expansion and the shift of some New Yorkers away from mass transit to other forms of transportation.

At the same time, enforcement against bikes on sidewalks has decreased, NYPD statistics show — just as enforcement statistics in many categories has dropped when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xu6H_0iqAuzKM00
On the sidewalk and under a scaffold, a delivery worker bikes in the Financial District last week. Hiram Alejandro Durán/THE CITY

NYPD data shows that through the first six months of this year, the most current figures available, there have been 103 civil summonses and 97 criminal ones related to unlawful biking on the sidewalk. That’s down nearly 20% from the same time period in 2019 — and 52% fewer than in 2018, when police issued 346 civil summonses and 67 criminal summonses.

Compared to motor vehicles, bicycles, e-bikes and other motorized devices are involved in a very small fraction of all pedestrian injuries. According to DOT and NYPD statistics, there have been two deaths this year in which a pedestrian was struck by a bicycle — in contrast with the 76 instances through Sept. 30 in which someone was fatally struck by a motor vehicle.

“My New Yorker side comes out when I see someone biking on the sidewalk. It’s the only time I’m ever rude,” said Jameson Baughman, 31, who was walking two dogs on Beekman Street in Lower Manhattan Friday when a cyclist rode past him on the sidewalk. “As someone who also bikes, I think that’s what the [bike] lanes are for.”

A Study for Safety

The complaints come as the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection nears completion of a study into delivery workers’ minimum pay and how to improve safety conditions for those toiling on the streets for tech companies.

The study, which agency spokesperson Michael Lanza said will be made public “in the coming weeks,” was mandated as part of a slate of City Council bills passed last year that aim to expand the rights and workplace protections of app-based delivery workers.

“We work with the Department of Transportation,” the agency’s commissioner, Vilda Vera Mayuga, told THE CITY in September. “We want to make sure that we’re doing the right feedback on all of our areas of expertise … We want to make sure that it’s really going to be the best way to serve New Yorkers.”

The city DOT is participating in the safety component of the study.

“DOT is addressing safe, lawful cycling from all angles: through new bike infrastructure, the education of delivery cyclists and support for policies that address working conditions influencing how and where these workers ride,” said Vin Barone, a DOT spokesperson. “Delivery cyclists were rightfully lauded as essential workers during the pandemic and we’re collaborating closely with sister agencies and labor groups to keep our streets safe for all road users.”

Street safety is a top concern for delivery workers and the labor group Los Deliveristas Unidos: Last year, 49% of workers surveyed by researchers at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations and the Workers Justice Project reported being in a crash while making a delivery. Those who have survived say the app companies offer lopsided options for occupational and traffic injury relief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCv9h_0iqAuzKM00
A delivery worker biked on a TriBeCa sidewalk for several blocks before stopping to make his delivery last week. Tanaz Meghjani/THE CITY

The summer was marked by a series of deadly crashes including 21-year-old Christian Catalan, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in The Bronx; Be Tran, 74, who was killed on the job in Queens by a hit-and-run driver; and Daniel Vidal, 30, who was run over by a truck in Brooklyn.

Queens State Senator Jessica Ramos said the companies that employ what City Hall estimates is 65,000 app-based food delivery workers across the five boroughs have to be accountable for the safety of workers scrambling to make deliveries.

“The apps themselves play a role here,” Ramos, who led the effort to have e-bikes and e-scooters legalized in 2020. “The workers feel a lot of pressure to work harder and that is not necessarily safe.”

Protect the Lanes

Robert Holden, a Queens City Council member, has proposed legislation that would require all powered vehicles with two or three wheels to be licensed and insured.

“It’s a free-for-all right now in New York City streets,” Holden (D-Queens) told THE CITY. “Everybody sees it — it’s mayhem.”

Transportation Alternatives, an advocacy group, noted that concerns over cycling safety on sidewalks and elsewhere in the streetscape highlight the city’s need to accelerate its legally required rollout of protected bike lanes.

The nonprofit organization’s Protected Bike Lane Tracker says not even one-third of the 30 miles of bike lanes that are mandated by city law to be in place by the end of this year have been installed. As part of the five-year NYC Streets Plan, 250 miles must be in place by the end of 2026.

“This is an infrastructure problem,” said Jacob deCastro, a spokesperson for the group. “Statistically, the best way to get bikes off the sidewalk is by giving bike riders safe, protected places to bike.”

The group cited a DOT report that showed how, after bike lanes were installed in 2012 along Prospect Park West in Brooklyn, the percentage of cyclists riding on the sidewalk plummeted to 3% from 46%.

While the number of crashes involving bicycles pales in comparison to those involving motor vehicles, the EMS medical director at NYU Langone Health said crashes involving cyclists are a daily concern for medical staff at the hospital.

“At least once per day, sometimes more,” Dr. Reed Caldwell told THE CITY. “Fortunately, many people have minor injuries like scrapes and contusions, but people also get critically injured when it happens.”

Elena Solitario, 80, said she’s become hyper-aware of bicycles on sidewalks and in the streets while walking on the Upper East Side, which has the highest number of 311 complaints about bikes and scooters in unwanted locations.

“I’m always saying, ‘What are you doing?’” Solitario said. “I’ll be on the sidewalk, walking or talking on the phone, and they’re just going.”

THE CITY is an independent, nonprofit news outlet dedicated to hard-hitting reporting that serves the people of New York.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Adams loves idea of car-free future for NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Streets across the five boroughs are packed, but Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday he sees a way toward a car-free future in New York City. He said he loves concept, noting it would help with the environment. Adams explained there’s a lot that would need to be done to get there. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

New Empire Corp. to Build 150 Condos in Brooklyn

To make way for the new development, the company will demolish the existing retail and industrial buildings on the newly acquired sites. New Empire Corp. has acquired a site assemblage totaling 0.9 acres in Brooklyn for $18 million. The company plans to develop a project that will bring as many as 150 condominiums and ground-floor retail to the New York City borough.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Salon

A decade after Sandy, Manhattan’s flood barrier is finally in sight — sort of

When Superstorm Sandy made landfall on October 29, 2012, it pushed 13 feet of storm surge into New York City's harbor, sweeping across the Brooklyn and Queens waterfronts and wiping entire neighborhoods off the map in Staten Island. Flooding knocked out power in Lower Manhattan, plunging downtown into near-total darkness as water rushed through the streets. The storm caused $19 billion in damages in the city alone, and it was clear that future storms could be even worse unless something changed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon

A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
QUEENS, NY
cdrecycler.com

Staten Island home to first plastic-added asphalt pavement in New York

The New York City Department of Transportation (NY DOT) partnered with British plastic road company MacRebur to use plastic scrap to repave public roads on Staten Island. The plastic-added pavement was used on Rice Avenue and Royal Oak Road. MacRebur says the project is the “first stages of a revolutionary trial that sees otherwise unrecyclable plastics re-engineered into a new, sustainable polymer and gives a new lease on life within asphalt mix in road construction.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Restaurant owners say dining shed was removed without notice

NEW YORK -- Owners of a Manhattan restaurant are claiming the city tore down their dining shed without reason or warning, but the city's Department of Transportation says they sent several notifications.Mimi Blitz and Wesley Wobles say they spent $25,000 building their sidewalk dining shed for Pinky's Space on the Lower East Side. They claim after a DOT inspection, they were asked to remove a large planter and a trash can, but the city later tore down the entire structure.The DOT says they sent several notifications, including a cease-and-desist in August, because the shed was too far from the curb, didn't have reflective materials, was not ADA accessible and covered a manhole.The DOT says another notice was issued Oct. 4 and another a week after that."I don't think that any of the compliance issues that we were dealing with, because they had new ones every single time they came, I don't think that what we did deserved what happened," Blitz said. "There were no safety issues."When asked about the issue Friday, Mayor Eric Adams said his team will be looking into the matter.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man fatally struck by a train at Rockefeller subway station, officials say

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man was fatally struck by a subway train in Manhattan early Monday, causing significant delays during the busy morning commute, officials said. Authorities responded to a report of a person on the tracks at the Rockefeller Center station in Midtown at around 6 a.m., according to the FDNY. The victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Queens Post

The Grandstand Pub in Maspeth Closes After Near 35-Year-Run

A beloved Irish American bar in Maspeth has closed after a near 35-year run. The Grandstand Pub and Restaurant, located at 85-35 Grand Ave., closed Sunday due to financial difficulties, according to a statement posted online by the owners Sunday. The post did not specify the nature of its economic...
MASPETH, NY
theticker.org

The MTA is hoping to avert a crisis that would change your commute

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the possibility of a congestion tolling plan to mitigate the effects of its pandemic-fueled financial crisis, an issue that if unresolved could cause some subway lines to be suspended. During the 2009 recession, New Yorkers saw themselves stranded when the MTA cut and suspended subway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

WSFSSH Celebrates 199 New UWS Homes for Seniors & Families – ‘WSFSSH at West 108’

West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH) joined with Mayor Eric Adams, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and others to celebrate 199 new homes for low-income seniors and families and a new home for the 110-bed Valley Lodge Shelter for older adults at ‘WSFSSH at West 108’, today, a 193,000 sq ft affordable housing complex with on-site supportive services built on the Upper West Side which opened during the pandemic and only now is able to be celebrated safely. Photos and renderings of ‘WSFSSH at West 108’ can be viewed here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

NYC Subways & Buses Now Offer Half Price Option Via OMNY

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is still transitioning from the 30-year-old MetroCard payment system for buses and subways to the new OMNY contactless payment platform. All stations and buses now have both OMNY and MetroCard readers, but that will eventually change and the MetroCard will supposedly be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Dyker Heights Was Divided Into Three NYC Council Districts to Minimize That Community’s Power – Brannan Didn’t Stand Up For Brooklyn

NYC Council voted to keep this ridiculous council district. Gerrymandering is alive and well here. The same Democrats who complained about gerrymandering years ago, were silent now. No one thought that breaking Dyker Heights into three districts was a problem, while they diminish the community’s power in this beautiful neighborhood....
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop

The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy