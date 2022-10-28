Read full article on original website
Related
‘Candyman’ Star Tony Todd Paid $1K Per Bee Sting For Classic Horror Film
The horror film Candyman was released 30 years ago, with leading actor Tony Todd reflecting on the film in a new interview. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the veteran actor shared details of his contract, which allowed an estimated $1,000 per bee sting while on set. “The bees were the worst nemesis,” recalled the 67-year-old talent. More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Seeking Actress With Range To Play Her In Series Inspired By MemoirMalcolm D. Lee Talks 'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Without Monica CalhounJoyner Lucas To Make Acting Debut Alongside Mark Wahlberg “I had a great lawyer at the time and we got...
digitalspy.com
Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now
Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
digitalspy.com
The Shining star lands new horror movie role
The Shining icon Shelley Duvall has officially come out of retirement. Last seen gracing the big screen 20 years ago as Detective Dubrinski in Manna from Heaven, Deadline reports that Duvall will play the mother of the protagonist in writer-director Scott Goldberg's movie The Forest Hills. Edward Furlong (Terminator 2:...
digitalspy.com
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
digitalspy.com
Star Trek: Lower Decks boss breaks down season 3 finale and teases season 4
Star Trek: Lower Decks spoilers follow. Star Trek: Lower Decks' third season has hurtled to an end after another turbulent journey through deep space – and now, creator and showrunner Mike McMahan has reflected on the ending and teased some detail about what's next. It explored the rivalry found...
The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022
JoJo Siwa was the spitting image of "Harry Potter" character Draco Malfoy, while Kylie Jenner stunned in a photoshoot as the Bride of Frankenstein.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star James Bye speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit
James Bye said farewell to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend when he was eliminated from the competition on Halloween night. The EastEnders star was pitted against Fleur East who found herself in her second dance-off of the competition – but while she was saved, he found himself making an exit from the contest.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer winner Joss Stone welcomes second child and shares unique name
Musician and The Masked Singer UK series 2 winner Joss Stone has welcomed her second child into the world with partner Cody DaLuz. The duo shared the news, and the newborn's name in a post on Instagram, writing: "He’s finally here. Just wanted to say hi with our newest addition to the family Shackleton Stoker Daluz.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 31.10.22 - 💀Horrifying Halloween☠️
EastEnders | Airs Monday 31 October 2022 | Episode Discussion Thread. Ravi reveals some alarming news, Nish is determined to reconnect with his family, and Lola’s friends and family rally to support her. Jean is troubled as Harvey joins a dating app. Does she still have feelings for him?
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Warren Fox reveals heartbreaking death news
Spoilers for Hollyoaks follow. Hollyoaks' Warren Fox has tragically revealed to his best mate Felix Westwood that he's only got months to live due to the liver damage. Warren (Jamie Lomas) began the episode outside a coffee shop with Felix (Richard Blackwood). Warren and Felix were interrupted by Warren's mother Norma (Glynis Barber), with Felix demanding an apology from her for his past experiences in an abusive care home. Norma refused.
Which Way to One Direction? Songwriter and Author Sam Hollander Recalls Trying His Hand at a ‘Take Me Home’ Hit
Sam Hollander has written songs for Panic! At The Disco (his work on “High Hopes” landed him on Variety’s 2019 Hitmakers list), Katy Perry, Weezer, Def Leppard, blink-182, Ringo Starr and Carole King, among many other noteworthy artists, but it was his experience with One Direction that helped form his outlook on making hits. In his new book, “21-Hit Wonder: Flopping My Way to the Top of the Charts” (due out Nov. 7), Hollander recalls the boy band’s ventures into pop-rock on their 2012 album “Take Me Home,” and shares his song-placement nightmares, failures and false-starts in this exclusive excerpt. One...
digitalspy.com
The Batman's Penguin spinoff show adds How I Met Your Mother star
The Batman spin-off about Colin Farrell’s the Penguin has just secured another cast member, Cristin Milioti. The How I Met Your Mother actress will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of infamous crime lord Carmine Falcone, The Wrap reports. The HBO Max show, with the working title The Penguin, will...
Foodies Who've Visited Celeb-Owned Restaurants, We Want To Hear About Your Experiences
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale shooting horror and 8 other big soap moments next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Cain holds Al at gunpoint. (Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV) The game is up for Chas...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Leah Patterson to be targeted by Heather in new twist
Home and Away spoilers follow. Trouble is on the way for Leah in Home and Away, as sinister newcomer Heather sets out to prove she's not somebody to be messed with. Marilyn Chambers got a life-changing surprise when Heather, her secret daughter, arrived in Summer Bay. However, Heather is not the sweet girl that she claims to be, and she's set on causing Marilyn as much trouble as she possibly can.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Mick Carter to propose to Janine in new scenes
EastEnders spoilers follow. Mick Carter will propose to Janine Butcher in new EastEnders scenes. The soap has unveiled a new look at the moment Mick drops to one knee and pops the question, but viewers will have to tune in to find out whether or not Janine will say yes.
digitalspy.com
Why is Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season 3?
The Witcher spoilers follow, but they're minor. Ever since Henry Cavill was first cast as Geralt of Rivia, he's talked time and time again of his love for all things Witcher. "I really enjoy playing these kind of games and reading these kinds of books in my spare time," he said as far back as 2019 (via Hobby Consolas). "I don’t consider it a job," Cavill continued. "For me it is more like an extraordinary opportunity to live my childhood and adult life fantasies."
digitalspy.com
Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving James Bond past womanising
Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig and his series of James Bond movies for evolving the character beyond his past reputation for womanising. Evans was speaking to The Independent about the character, who has been played by seven different actors across 27 films — starting with Sean Connery in 1962's Dr. No and most recently featuring Craig in his fifth and final Bond outing in last year's No Time to Die.
digitalspy.com
How The Walking Dead just set up Maggie and Negan's spin-off
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 spoilers follow. "I want to believe there's hope," said Future Judith at the start of 'Outpost 22'. "That together there's hope. Isn't there?" Well, hope seems a bit fleeting this week after the Commonwealth separated our faves and sent them off to a...
SND Announces Rap-Filled, Body-Swap Animated Feature ‘Kittened’ From ‘Despicable Me’ Studio (EXCLUSIVE)
SND, the film arm of French commercial network M6, and Quad, the banner behind “The Intouchables,” are teaming up to produce “Kittened,” a high-profile CGI animated feature directed by Albert Pereira-Lazaro (“Lascars”). On top of producing, SND will handle worldwide sales and French distribution. The high-concept project will be introduced to buyers at the AFM, which kicks off on Nov. 1. Two leading animation studios have been tapped to work on the feature — Mac Guff, the prestige banner behind the “Despicable Me” franchise, and Jungler, an up-and-coming animation studio which previously worked on “The Smurfs.” Set in contemporary Paris, “Kittened” revolves around...
Comments / 0