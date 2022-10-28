ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, MA

Dozens of migrant families are moved to Plymouth, Kingston

By Rich Harbert, wickedlocal.com
 5 days ago
PLYMOUTH – Plymouth and Kingston officials are scrambling to provide family and social services after the state relocated dozens of families to hotels in their towns this week.

The state Department of Housing and Community Development secured 27 hotel rooms in each town for what they said were migrant families, who started arriving early last week. Each town expects to see an influx of more than 100 people. As of Thursday afternoon, 11 families had arrived in Plymouth, including 24 children, 11 of whom are school age. Nine families had arrived in Kingston.

The families coming to Plymouth will be split between two hotels, and the families sent to Kingston are staying at the same hotel. State and local officials would not identify the hotels to ensure privacy for the families.

Officials expressed dismay that the state would take such drastic measures without giving the local communities a warning to prepare for their arrival. Plymouth Town Manager Derek Brindisi said local officials are not even aware of where the families had been living or what the state means by calling them "migrant."

“We’ve been told that most of these families are already living right here in Massachusetts, and for many different reasons, these families no longer have shelter. Some are from the South Shore community and some are from far away across Massachusetts, and we understand some have been relocated from other states across the U.S.,” Brindisi said.

Brindisi said plans are far from complete, and communication with the state has been frustrating, but the initial thinking is that children who had been enrolled in schools in the region would continue to attend classes there if possible. Local schools will take in the other children.

While the number and the ages of the children are still uncertain, Plymouth Assistant Town Manager Brad Brothers said Plymouth has room for the new arrivals in its schools, though not necessarily all at the same building. Some schools have classroom space in one grade but not another, he said. School officials and social workers will be meeting with the families to assess their needs as they arrive in town.

Local officials were told that the families speak Haitian, Creole, Spanish and English. A private firm will provide security for the hotels in off hours, when state officials are not at the hotels. Brindisi said he did not know why the state thought security was needed.

He said the state told the town that it expects the relocations to be a short-term plan that will end by Jan. 1.

A spokesman for the state Department of Housing and Community Development would not immediately comment on who was being relocated or why, but state representatives for the town suggested that the economy and the housing crisis were to blame.

State Rep. Mathew Muratore, R-Plymouth, said the relocations are part of the Baker-Polito administration’s commitment to shelter homeless families. He said the families coming to Plymouth and Kingston represent emergency situations and he expects to see even more in other parts of the state as the weather gets colder.

Muratore said it is likely that some of the people were forced from their homes after pandemic-related protections against evictions ended.

State Rep. Kathy LaNatra, D-Kingston, said the high cost of houses and rents contributed to the problem.

Brothers said the town is already fielding calls from people asking how they can help the families. Brothers said the town will issue an advisory via social media once it has a better handle on what new residents need.

Select board member Charlie Bletzer said that, in addition to permanent housing, they may need jobs. He said Plymouth has restaurants and tourist attractions that could use their help.

“I hope that these folks staying here can get a job because there is a serious need,” Bletzer said. “I think a lot of restaurants, if these folks qualify, would love to have them come and work for them. Plymouth has always been a welcoming town.”

Old Colony Memorial reporter Rich Harbert can be reached at rharbert@wickedlocal.com.

Jared Coffin
4d ago

These “migrants” should not be brought to Plymouth. They should be immediately brought back to their home country, of course. Our town and our schools are not charities. Our children should not be subjugated to make room for people from other countries who have entered, in many cases, illegally. Our politicians are tripping over themselves to cater to them - at our expense. Mr. Muratore’s first and only duty is to advocate for Plymouth. He must first ask, “will this help or harm my constituents?” This is a miscarriage of his oath of office. He, and any elected official, who would deliberately inject trouble into our community should be quickly removed from office as they are not advocates for their constituents. It is WE who need security. Security from politicians with a suicidal ideology that puts illegal migrants over the well-being of their own people and their children. Truly an outrageous story.

4d ago

Vote all red stop taxing us to give our hard earned money to illegals and welfare Recipients for generations and generations and generations

