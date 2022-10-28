ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Organization of the month – PRSSA

Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) is the organization I choose to promote this month. PRSSA is the foremost organization for students interested in public relations and communications. PRSSA is a national chapter that gives PR students an outlet to develop their profession beyond the classroom and an opportunity...
Hays County 2022 Midterm Voter guide

The 2022 election is only a week away, on Nov. 8th Texans all over will be hitting the polls. Voting can be overwhelming, so this is a guide for Texas State students who will be voting in Hays County. First, you want to check your voter registration. Early voting began...
Ruben Becerra wants a second term as County Judge

San Marcos native, small business owner and current Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra hopes Hays County residents give him another four years in office. He was first elected in 2018, defeating former republican Hays County commissioner Will Conley by 2,640 votes. Becerra’s win signaled a shift in Hays county politics, as the last democrat to hold the position was Liz Sumter in 2010.
