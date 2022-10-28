Read full article on original website
Shuffle Board: New BB&B CEO, Children’s Place Taps CFO, HR Heads Named at Fanatics, Aii
Retail Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. appointed Sue Gove as president and CEO. Since June, Gove has served as interim CEO. Under her leadership, the company will continue to execute its strategic plan, announced on Aug. 31, with a priority on strengthening its financial positioning, increasing customer engagement, driving traffic and recapturing market share. The Children’s Place The Children’s Place Inc. named Sheamus Toal senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 7. Toa will report to Jane Elfers, president and CEO. As CFO, he will oversee finance, accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, investor relations and internal audit....
Levi’s Joins Other Walmart Vendors in Renewable Wind-Energy Investment
Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is throwing money to the wind. The jeans goliath has joined Walmart Inc., other key Walmart suppliers and Schneider Electric in the Gigaton Power Purchasing Agreement, a buy-in-advance renewable energy purchase that will aid the long-term viability of Ørsted’s new Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kan.
freightwaves.com
Ruan acquires Michigan-based dedicated carrier NTB
Ruan announced Friday it has acquired regional dedicated carrier National Truck Brokers, Inc. (NTB). Based near Grand Rapids, Michigan, NTB is a family-owned carrier with more than 235 trucks, 830 trailers and 270 employees, hauling freight for grocery stores across the Midwest. The fleet will continue to operate separately under the NTB banner.
salestechstar.com
TENCEL(TM) Strives to Increase Textile Supply Chain Transparency as Collaborations With Consumer Brands Grow
Sustainability lives in the DNA of the TENCEL™ brand. As consumers become more skeptical about environmental claims due to greenwashing practices, it has been TENCEL‘s mission to increase transparency across the supply chain, so that not only the interest of value chain partners and consumer brands are protected, but consumers will always be able to purchase the best sustainable products.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Why Don’t Companies Have Chief Return Officers?
Let’s face it. No consumer enjoys returning clothing, and no retailer likes receiving stuff back. To add insult to injury, returns have become a “trillion-dollar problem” for retailers, impacting the entire value chain from supply chain and inventory to operational to customer experience, not including the increased cost and complexity returns have for some retailers. So why isn’t the industry laser-focused on reducing returns? Navjit Bhasin, chief executive officer and founder of returns reduction company Newmine, believes there are a few factors at play. “First, returns have always been assumed as a cost of doing business. Second, there is no true owner of...
itsecuritywire.com
CONTROLTEK Promotes Tom Meehan to President
CONTROLTEK, a global leader in asset protection, tracking and visibility solutions, is pleased to announce that current chief strategy officer and chief information security officer Tom Meehan, CFI has been elevated to the role of president. In his new role, Meehan will continue to guide the company’s strategy while being...
Company Announces it is Rebranding as Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., Effective Following Separation of Cabinets Business
DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company”, or “Fortune Brands”), an industry-leading home and security products company, announced it intends to change its name to Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., to better reflect its evolution as a business focused on driving accelerated growth in its categories through brand and innovation. As part of this new identity and direction, the Company intends that the new name, logo and corresponding new ticker symbol, FBIN, will go into effect shortly after the completion of the separation of the Cabinets business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005819/en/ “The upcoming separation marks a new beginning for our company, enabling an increased focus on brands, innovation and channel leadership, and accelerated growth and productivity. Within the Fortune Brands Innovations portfolio, brands and innovation are core to everything we do, and our new brand identity highlights these unifying and distinguishing characteristics,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink.
Inside Macy’s Inc.’s Enterprise-wide Transformation
Take another look at Macy’s Inc. After decades of being derided as a slow-moving, overstored retail dinosaur, Macy’s is transforming, regaining relevance, and capturing more shoppers in the process.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBackstage at Macy's Herald Square Hundreds of weaker stores have been closed and more could do so. The corporate hierarchy has been streamlined, leaving fewer senior managers with broader responsibilities and enabling more things to get done faster. About $900 million in annual costs have been cut out. Off-mall, off-price and digital strategies are evolving, reducing the dependence on...
salestechstar.com
Talabatey Integrates First Orion’s ENGAGE Technology to Brand Mobile Communication
Leading food delivery provider aims to increase operational efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls. First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, announces its partnership with Talabatey, the largest app-based food delivery service in Iraq. Integrating First Orion’s Branded Communication solution into the Talabatey app allows the food delivery service to increase efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls to its customers.
crowdfundinsider.com
InComm Payments Acquires The Card Network, a Gift Card Provider in Australia
InComm Payments, a global payments technology company, announced it has acquired The Card Network (TCN), an Australian-based gift card provider “known for its suite of creatively themed, multi-brand gift cards.”. The acquisition “enhances InComm Payments’ ability to create personable gift card products that consumers seek, while supporting business growth...
salestechstar.com
Mujin Debuts QuickBot, a Plug-and-Play Robotic Case Handler to Simplify Warehouse Automation
The AMR & Logistics Show in Boston was the scene for QuickBot’s depalletizing debut and the announcement that QuickBot will be available for purchase via RaaS model. Intelligent robotics provider Mujin has debuted its latest product, QuickBot, a comprehensive, quick-deployment robot cell for case handling. The launch of this warehouse solution is poised to make robotic automation in North American logistics a no-brainer. The first application to become available is a depalletizing solution for automating one of the most arduous tasks of the receiving process in warehouses, and QuickBot is designed with everything needed to solve the application.
ValueWalk
The Capital Goods Industry in the US: Different Sectors & Top Companies
Capital goods, or business capital equipment, refer to the long-term physical assets that companies use to produce their goods and services. These can include land, buildings, heavy machinery, and vehicles. So, what companies are in the capital goods field?. Some of the companies that are typically associated with this field...
salestechstar.com
Lokithor J401 New Release Tops Amazon Jump Starter Best Sellers List
The sales on U.S. E-commerce platforms are very competitive. Amazon also held an unprecedented Prime Day 2.0. A “Dark Horse” appeared in the auto parts category just after the event ended. Lokithor’s J401 emergency Jump Starter rushed to No. 1 in Amazon’s Best Sellers and Hot New Releases within 15 minutes of its launch on October 22. The Best Sellers list and the Hot New Release list is Amazon’s competitive ranking system for sales. Lokithor’s new product has achieved excellent results in a highly competitive market.
Tech Dirt
Daily Deal: The 2022 CompTIA & AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle
Whether you’re just starting out your IT journey or wanting to boost your IT skills, this 2022 CompTIA and AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle, full of practice exam questions and theory, is just the right package for you! With 14 eBooks from ExamsDigest, it will give you a walkthrough of the basics to advanced aspects of networking, hardware, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. The included eBooks are assured to be up-to-date to catch up with the current exam objectives of CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and Google. It’s on sale for $20.
FinTechs Deliver Enterprise-Level AP/AR to SMBs as Economy Softens
Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have to wear more than one hat — sometimes, it’s three, four or five. And to manage their financial responsibilities while staying abreast of the competition, they’re increasingly looking for enterprise-level capabilities in terms of platforms and payments. “SMBs want...
Walmart’s Creighton Kiper on Evolution at Scale
Over the last two years, Walmart has significantly upped its beauty game, injecting speed and relevance into a business that already had scale on its side. To wit, the retailer partnered with Space NK to launch prestige beauty into select doors, dipped into co-creating brands with everyone from P&G to a host of influencers, and has set its sights on winning with Gen Z. Creighton Kiper, the retailer’s recently appointed vice president of beauty, is only picking up the pace. Just nine months into his tenure, Kiper has launched Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight’s skin care brand, Itk, Halsey’s diffusion makeup line,...
aiexpress.io
Top 5 stories of the week: Generative AI advancements, AIops, Web3 and tech spending
Generative AI continues to be a spotlight throughout industries. With developments that rework easy textual content prompts into imagery, video and even 3D animation — the expertise opens up immense inventive potential. A few of the pleasure round generative AI is even shocking to Dave Rogenmoser, CEO of Jasper,...
CoinTelegraph
Tech talent migrates to Web3 as large companies face layoffs
As inflation continues to grow, coupled with a looming recession, many tech firms are having to cut portions of their staff. To put this in perspective, data from Layoffs.fyi found that over 700 tech startups have experienced layoffs this year, impacting at least 93,519 employees globally. It has also been reported that tech giants like Google, Netflix and Apple are undergoing massive job cuts.
