BIRMINGHAM – The UAB football team returns to Protective Stadium this Saturday where they are 4-0 this season to host league-leader UTSA with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The Blazers have won six games in a row at Protective Stadium and own a 7-2 mark overall in their new home. This season, UAB is averaging 42.3 points per game and have outscored their four opponents by a combined score of 169-55. DeWayne McBride is coming off his eighth straight 100-yard rushing game after going for 168 yards and a touchdown at Florida Atlantic. McBride continues to lead the nation in rushing yards per game (163.7) and in seven games this season he has rushed for 1,146 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Not only does he lead the nation in rushing, but he is the NCAA active career leader in rushing yards per game (113.7) and yards per carry (7.1). He enters the UTSA game just 46 yards away from becoming the second player in program history to surpass 3,000 career rushing yards.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO