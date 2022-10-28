Read full article on original website
arkansastechnews.com
Hospitality Program Plans Italian-Themed Dinner
Italian flavors will highlight the Williamson Hall Dining Room fall 2022 dinner series event at Arkansas Tech University on Thursday, Nov. 3. Reservation times for the dinner are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Meals are prepared and served by students and faculty in the ATU hospitality administration program. To make...
arkansastechnews.com
Mock Election Event Planned for Wednesday
Arkansas Tech University students are invited to an event that will take a creative approach to voter engagement on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The mock election, hosted by the voter engagement committee of the Do Something registered student organization, will begin at 6 p.m. in the Hull Building Student Union. ATU...
