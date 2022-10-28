New York City job-seekers are about to get a big advantage. The city’s Wage Transparency Law will go into effect on Nov. 1, making it mandatory for NYC employers to disclose the minimum and maximum pay in all job listings. According to the CNBC, the law will apply to businesses with four or more workers, including owners and independent contractors. Furthermore, not every employee needs to reside in NYC; if the business has just one NYC-based worker, it will be required to share the maximum and minimum salary/hourly wage for each role. This will also apply to a business’ internal hirings, such as promotions or department transfers.

