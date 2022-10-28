ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

New speed camera implementation aims to save lives, but also causing road rage

In the past four years, the use of speed cameras has gone up by 30%. More communities are adopting speed cameras, helped in part by federal dollars. New York City has some 2,000 cameras in 750 school zones, previously turned on just part of the day, but as of August, now photographing drivers 24/7. The goal is to reduce deaths and injuries, but these cameras fuel a new kind of road rage some say is unfair.Oct. 29, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

NYC Pay Transparency Law to Take Effect Next Week

New York City job-seekers are about to get a big advantage. The city’s Wage Transparency Law will go into effect on Nov. 1, making it mandatory for NYC employers to disclose the minimum and maximum pay in all job listings. According to the CNBC, the law will apply to businesses with four or more workers, including owners and independent contractors. Furthermore, not every employee needs to reside in NYC; if the business has just one NYC-based worker, it will be required to share the maximum and minimum salary/hourly wage for each role. This will also apply to a business’ internal hirings, such as promotions or department transfers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

Drinking Water Has Returned to Some Schools but Others Still Thirst

Jersey City Schools Superintendent Norma Fernandez predicted that 14 city schools whose water fountains were shut off because they’re connected to lead service pipes should be back working by June 2023. Those schools, with a total of 5,000 students, make up the second phase of a district-wide project to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC News

NBC News

528K+
Followers
59K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy