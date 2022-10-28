ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

Larned writer chooses pickleball murder-mystery for debut novel

When Larned's Rob Munden is not playing pickleball, he's still thinking about pickleball. Now four-plus years of labor are paying off with Munden's first novel, "Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder." The established playwright has a logical reason for writing the book. "The reason I decided to write my first novel...
LARNED, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Semifinal round of GAC/MIAA Tournament moved up a day

BETHANY, Okla. – The Great American Conference announced that the 2022 Men's Soccer Championship Tournament semifinal round has been moved up a day due to inclement weather forecasted on Friday. The tournament semifinals will now be on Thursday (Nov. 3) with the start times of each match remaining the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men No. 3 seed for GAC/MIAA Tournament

RUSSELVILLE, Ark. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer will be the No. 3 seed in the four-team GAC/MIAA Tournament, held November 4 and 6. The tournament will be in Bethany, Oklahoma for a second straight year as Southern Nazarene claimed a second-straight regular season title to host the tournament. FHSU will face Rogers State in the semifinals.
HAYS, KS
wichitabyeb.com

West side Jersey Mike’s Subs will officially open this week

The third Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Wichita area is finally opening this Wednesday, November 2. Located at 2616 N. Maize Road, the sub chain was supposed to open, but construction delays occurred, causing the opening to be pushed a week. Signs are now up, a hiring event has...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

🤼 FHSU's Henry ranked in NWCA Division II Preseason Poll

MANHEIM, Pa. – Tereus Henry of Fort Hays State is ranked in the NWCA Division II Preseason Poll for the 2022-23 season. Fort Hays State was among the receiving votes section of the team rankings. Henry was a national qualifier for the Tigers last year at 197 pounds. He...
HAYS, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

DSNWK celebrates successes at awards luncheon

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas hosted its annual awards luncheon in Hays on Oct. 18. Awards were given throughout the afternoon to staff, persons served, and community members. The first awards of the afternoon were given to employees of DSNWK for their years of service. Those staff recognized and listed by location, were:
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼 Tigers picked third in MIAA Coaches Preseason Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Wrestling was picked third in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, released on Monday . The Tigers are picked to finish one notch higher in the dual standings than where they finished last season. Defending national champion Nebraska-Kearney is picked first in the...
HAYS, KS
KAKE TV

Family friend of three Kansas women who died in crash speaks out

A close friend of one of the women who died in a three-car collision on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday afternoon is remembering her today. The accident, which happened just before 2 pm Saturday afternoon along I-35 near Belle Plaine, killed three people and injured four more. State troopers say...
BELLE PLAINE, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU women open with exhibition at K-State

Monday, October 31, 2022 • 6:30 p.m. Before opening the 53rd season in program history early next month, the Fort Hays State women's basketball team will play in one final tune-up game Monday evening when the Tigers travel to Manhattan, Kan. for an exhibition contest against Kansas State. First tip between the Tigers and Wildcats is slated for 6:30 p.m. inside Bramlage Coliseum.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

👟 HHS girls finish 10th at 5A state meet

LAWRENCE – The Hays High girls cross team finished 10th at the 5A State Cross Country Meet at Rim Rock Farm outside Lawrence. Arely Maldonado led the Indians with a time of 20:54.6 and finished in 46th place. St. James Academy won the meet with 51 points, St. Thomas...
HAYS, KS
KSN News

Southwest to resume Sunday Wichita to Phoenix flights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Southwest Airlines will resume Wichita to Phoenix flights on Sundays. Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing manager for Eisenhower National Airport, confirms to KSN News that the airline will resume Sunday service to Phoenix starting in March through July 10. They currently offer Saturday only. Southwest will also add direct flights […]
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women hang with Kansas State

MANHATTAN - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to battle toe to to with Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter to propel them to a 74-63 win. The Tigers were within one to start the quarter but missed their first five shots and turned the ball over five times.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Schmidt Foundation grant bolsters #GiveCatholic campaign

TMP-M #iGiveCatholic is a Giving Day for the faithful across the nation (and the globe) to come together and raise as many charitable dollars as possible for Catholic parishes, schools, and ministries in participating arch/dioceses. This year, because of the generosity of the Robert E. & Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

