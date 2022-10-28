Read full article on original website
Larned writer chooses pickleball murder-mystery for debut novel
When Larned's Rob Munden is not playing pickleball, he's still thinking about pickleball. Now four-plus years of labor are paying off with Munden's first novel, "Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder." The established playwright has a logical reason for writing the book. "The reason I decided to write my first novel...
⚽ Semifinal round of GAC/MIAA Tournament moved up a day
BETHANY, Okla. – The Great American Conference announced that the 2022 Men's Soccer Championship Tournament semifinal round has been moved up a day due to inclement weather forecasted on Friday. The tournament semifinals will now be on Thursday (Nov. 3) with the start times of each match remaining the...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 29, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. Tiger Talk airs live on KAYS (94.3 FM/1400 AM) at noon on Monday from Big Smoke Barbecue on Hays.
⚽ Tiger men No. 3 seed for GAC/MIAA Tournament
RUSSELVILLE, Ark. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer will be the No. 3 seed in the four-team GAC/MIAA Tournament, held November 4 and 6. The tournament will be in Bethany, Oklahoma for a second straight year as Southern Nazarene claimed a second-straight regular season title to host the tournament. FHSU will face Rogers State in the semifinals.
wichitabyeb.com
West side Jersey Mike’s Subs will officially open this week
The third Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Wichita area is finally opening this Wednesday, November 2. Located at 2616 N. Maize Road, the sub chain was supposed to open, but construction delays occurred, causing the opening to be pushed a week. Signs are now up, a hiring event has...
🤼 FHSU's Henry ranked in NWCA Division II Preseason Poll
MANHEIM, Pa. – Tereus Henry of Fort Hays State is ranked in the NWCA Division II Preseason Poll for the 2022-23 season. Fort Hays State was among the receiving votes section of the team rankings. Henry was a national qualifier for the Tigers last year at 197 pounds. He...
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
🎥 111th Dist. incumbent Wasinger: 'Experience makes me more influential for constituents'
Hays resident Barb Wasinger is seeking her third 2-year term as the 111th District state representative, which includes Hays and Victoria. She has also previously served as a Hays city commissioner and Ellis County commissioner. Wasinger says her city and county commission experience is "very valuable" when it comes to...
DSNWK celebrates successes at awards luncheon
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas hosted its annual awards luncheon in Hays on Oct. 18. Awards were given throughout the afternoon to staff, persons served, and community members. The first awards of the afternoon were given to employees of DSNWK for their years of service. Those staff recognized and listed by location, were:
🤼 Tigers picked third in MIAA Coaches Preseason Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Wrestling was picked third in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, released on Monday . The Tigers are picked to finish one notch higher in the dual standings than where they finished last season. Defending national champion Nebraska-Kearney is picked first in the...
Great Bend delegation heads to New Mexico to recruit workers
GREAT BEND — Teaming up with Dodge City and Liberal economic development teams, Great Bend Economic Development spent three days at the New Mexico State Fair to expose potential workforce in New Mexico to what western Kansas has to offer. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said the...
🎥 111th Dist. candidate Hammond: 'Somebody has to represent our interests'
Hays resident Ed Hammond, the former president of Fort Hays State University, has come out of retirement to run for the state's 111th House District. "I really love this community, and built a home in Hays after I left FHSU," Hammond, said in a recent interview with Hays Post. The...
KAKE TV
Family friend of three Kansas women who died in crash speaks out
A close friend of one of the women who died in a three-car collision on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday afternoon is remembering her today. The accident, which happened just before 2 pm Saturday afternoon along I-35 near Belle Plaine, killed three people and injured four more. State troopers say...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU women open with exhibition at K-State
Monday, October 31, 2022 • 6:30 p.m. Before opening the 53rd season in program history early next month, the Fort Hays State women's basketball team will play in one final tune-up game Monday evening when the Tigers travel to Manhattan, Kan. for an exhibition contest against Kansas State. First tip between the Tigers and Wildcats is slated for 6:30 p.m. inside Bramlage Coliseum.
👟 HHS girls finish 10th at 5A state meet
LAWRENCE – The Hays High girls cross team finished 10th at the 5A State Cross Country Meet at Rim Rock Farm outside Lawrence. Arely Maldonado led the Indians with a time of 20:54.6 and finished in 46th place. St. James Academy won the meet with 51 points, St. Thomas...
Southwest to resume Sunday Wichita to Phoenix flights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Southwest Airlines will resume Wichita to Phoenix flights on Sundays. Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing manager for Eisenhower National Airport, confirms to KSN News that the airline will resume Sunday service to Phoenix starting in March through July 10. They currently offer Saturday only. Southwest will also add direct flights […]
NWester: Woman with dyslexia, FHSU professor share passion for literacy
Two women have brought their passions for literacy to a growing Fort Hays State University program, which is helping people of all ages enhance their reading and language skills. The FHSU Language and Literacy Institute offers free reading tutoring and English as a second language classes both in person and...
🏀 Tiger women hang with Kansas State
MANHATTAN - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to battle toe to to with Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter to propel them to a 74-63 win. The Tigers were within one to start the quarter but missed their first five shots and turned the ball over five times.
3 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle construction zone crash
SUMNER COUNTY —Three people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Sumner County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena Nicole Harroald, 37, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 35 near Belle Plaine. The Honda traveled left of center in a construction zone....
Schmidt Foundation grant bolsters #GiveCatholic campaign
TMP-M #iGiveCatholic is a Giving Day for the faithful across the nation (and the globe) to come together and raise as many charitable dollars as possible for Catholic parishes, schools, and ministries in participating arch/dioceses. This year, because of the generosity of the Robert E. & Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation,...
