ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

When is the last day to vote? It depends on where you live

When is early voting over in the midterm elections?. All states have their own rules and deadlines for ballots cast before Election Day, by mail or in person. Early voting got a big boost in 2020, when many states made the practice more available, as the nation voted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Voters made use of it, too, with an unprecedented 103.2 million people casting early ballots in the presidential election, eager to avoid long lines and crowded polling stations, or simply drop off their ballots in official collection boxes.
GEORGIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy