Trick-or-treating forecast | Will big storm hit Minnesota this weekend?

The sun sets at 6:02 p.m. and temps should be in the low 50s when kids are out trick-or-treating around that time Monday, according to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard. As nice as it is for Halloween – it's the warmest Halloween since 2000 – temps will be close to 70 on Tuesday and likely into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. After that, the forecast gets more interesting as the pattern changes.
Southern Minnesota Trick-or-Treating Forecast

This southern Minnesota Halloween forecast is for all the kids who had their costume vibes devastated by having to wear a winter weather gear under their getup. No pirate should have to wear a winter coat under his puffy shirt, eye patch, and wooden sword. No princess should need to layer up with a snow suit under her gown and tiara. And no, Batman cannot effective fight crime wearing mittens and snow boots.
StornTeam 3: Warming temps continue after Halloween

After a splendid and well above average Saturday with plenty of sunshine, the unseasonably warm temps will hold through. A system passing to our Southeast Sunday will bring partly-mostly cloudy skies across Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa. Nonetheless, temps will hold steady with highs reaching into the low 60s. Halloween...
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota, Do You Agree These are It?

Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
11 Haunted Hotels in Minnesota

Halloween is just a few days away and that means we are all in the spooky spirit. Maybe you love celebrating the best season ever by going to a haunted house or you love going to an actual haunted house with real ghosts. Thankfully, there is no shortage of either...
