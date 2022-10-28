Read full article on original website
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West needs to "take into account the interests" of Moscow to start talks to end the blood conflict.
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
Business Insider
Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war
As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts
This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ grows in Russian military and society, says UK; Putin ‘would consider Biden G20 meeting’
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’; Russian foreign minister says Moscow open to talks
A quiet US move in the Mediterranean may help put more pressure on Russia, but not everyone in NATO is happy about it
The US lifted its 35-year-old arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus in September. That could allow Cyprus to receive modern US arms and to send its Russian-made weapons to Ukraine. But the US decision has rankled Turkey, which is at odds with NATO ally Greece over the island. In...
US trolls Hungary, the most pro-Russian EU state, reminding its leaders they are supposed to be allies with the West
The US called out Hungary stance on the invasion of Ukraine, which has been softer than many nations. The US embassy reminded the EU and NATO member that the US and Hungary are supposed to be allies. It shared a joke quiz highlighting how so many Hungarian officials made anti-West...
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Raid Russia’s ‘huge pot of gold’? Europe grapples over confiscating frozen assets to pay for rebuilding Ukraine
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (from left) are debating whether to seize Russia's frozen assets to pay for Ukraine's reconstruction. Can Brussels raid the tens of billions of euros in Russian assets frozen by the European Union to...
gcaptain.com
South Africa Welcomes Sanctioned Russian Yacht
By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports. Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and was sanctioned by...
Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
Germany Is Arguing With Itself Over Ukraine
Last February, three days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stood up in the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, and made a remarkable speech. Scholz, a Social Democrat without much of a track record on military issues, told his country—conditioned since the 1990s to believe that it no longer needed a real army—that he would add 100 billion euros to the defense budget this year. Germany, he said, needed “airplanes that fly, ships that can set out to sea and soldiers who are optimally equipped for their missions.” He declared that decades of increasing dependence on Russian energy would cease and that Germany would begin preparing alternatives. And after weeks of refusing to send weapons to Ukraine, he declared that Germany would now be sending anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles.
Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine
In late September 2022, the International Congress of Belarusian Studies was held in Kaunas, Lithuania. After it ended, an attendee’s car broke down. He took it to a garage but the management refused to service a car owned by a Belarusian. Ultimately, it had to be towed back over the border into Belarus. The incident seems minor, but it illustrates how Europeans are linking Belarusians with Russians and partly blame them for the war in Ukraine. There are numerous examples of such discrimination. Rejecting applications Some European universities have refused to accept Belarusian students. Estonian universities have rejected applications from both Russian and Belarusian...
Russia's Envoy Warns 'Disastrous Consequences' if U.S. Troops Enter Ukraine
As senior U.S. military officers deployed to NATO's front line with war-torn Ukraine warned they were prepared to join the fight against Russia if called upon, Russia's ambassador to the United States told Newsweek that such a move would bring about catastrophic ramifications. In a CBS News report published Friday,...
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
Russian Amb. to the UK: 'Russia is not going to use nukes. It is out of the question'
In an exclusive interview, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin categorically rules out Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Kelin also says Russia's recent drone strikes across Ukraine were retaliation for the Crimean Bridge explosion, and claimed that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has stalled.
Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president
PRAGUE — (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. He said his only goal is “for people to have a better life.”
Finland Will Allow NATO to Place Nuclear Weapons on Border With Russia
Nuclear weapons could be stationed in Finland if the Scandinavian country joins NATO, according to a Finnish newspaper.
Amid Ukraine battles, Putin says West seeks world domination
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday while fighting also intensified in the country's east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities in Kherson have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas.
