Provo, UT

East Carolina at BYU odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The East Carolina Pirates (5-3) visit the Brigham Young University Cougars (4-4) at LaVell Edwards Stadium Friday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the East Carolina vs. BYU odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

East Carolina has won 2 straight games and 3 of its last 4. The Pirates are coming off a 34-13 win as 5.5-point underdogs over Central Florida Saturday. QB Holton Ahlers has 18 touchdown passes to only 5 interceptions.

BYU started the season 4-1 but has lost 3 games in a row. The Cougars got out to a 14-3 lead at Liberty Saturday only to lose 41-14, failing to cover as a 7-point favorite.

East Carolina at BYU odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:33 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): East Carolina +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | BYU -175 (bet $175 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): East Carolina +3.5 (-120) | BYU -3.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 63.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

East Carolina at BYU picks and predictions

Prediction

East Carolina 34, BYU 30

BYU was held to only 14 points last week but has averaged 30.1 points per game all season. The problem has not been scoring points, but rather the defensive side of the ball. The Cougars have allowed 40.5 points per game in their 4 losses.

East Carolina averages 33.3 points per game. They have averaged 43.4 points per game in their 5 wins.

Unless BYU’s defense gets better in a hurry or can create some takeaways, expect the Pirates to leave Utah with a win.

Take EAST CAROLINA (+140).

BYU has not covered the spread since their second game of the season, a 26-20 win over Baylor as a 3.5-point underdog. The Cougars are 2-4 ATS when favored and 1-3 ATS at home.

East Carolina is 5-3 ATS on the season overall and 2-1 ATS as an underdog.

If you like the Pirates to win the game outright, then your better play is to PASS on the spread and stick with the moneyline because you get a much better payout.

Five of BYU’s 8 games have hit the Over this season while 4 of East Carolina’s have.

The two teams’ season average for scoring combines to be 63.3 points per game.

Only 1 of BYU’s losses has had more than 63 points. Two of East Carolina’s wins have had more than 63.

However, BYU’s opponents have scored 28 or more in 3 straight games.

It will be close but I LEAN OVER 63.5 (-112).

