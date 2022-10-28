SND, the film arm of French commercial network M6, and Quad, the banner behind “The Intouchables,” are teaming up to produce “Kittened,” a high-profile CGI animated feature directed by Albert Pereira-Lazaro (“Lascars”). On top of producing, SND will handle worldwide sales and French distribution. The high-concept project will be introduced to buyers at the AFM, which kicks off on Nov. 1. Two leading animation studios have been tapped to work on the feature — Mac Guff, the prestige banner behind the “Despicable Me” franchise, and Jungler, an up-and-coming animation studio which previously worked on “The Smurfs.” Set in contemporary Paris, “Kittened” revolves around...

18 MINUTES AGO